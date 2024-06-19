A mortgage broker who is alleged to have paid up his wife's insurance policy before killing her for the money wept in court as his 999 call to police was played.

The court heard Robert Hammond, 47, who denies murder, was £300,000 in arrears and faced a "surging mountain of debt and financial pressures".

The prosecution alleges he killed his wife at their home in Histon, Cambridgeshire, to get the £450,000 due from her life insurance which he had paid up days before her death.

Christopher Paxton KC told the Cambridge Crown Court that Sian Hammond, 46, was pronounced dead at the family home in Primes Corner.

He said the defendant dialled 999 just before 2am on October 30 last year and told the operator he had found his wife Sian face down on the bed and not breathing.

But the barrister said that a post-mortem examination “established Sian Hammond had been strangled and sustained other injuries”.

Mrs Hammond's body was found at the house in Primes Corner in Histon. Credit: Google Maps

Mr Paxton said Hammond, who ran a business called Hammond Mortgage Services, was about £300,000 in debt at the time.

He said that about £200,000 of this was to Legal and General, and an agent who was pursuing this debt called him on October 30.

“He told her his wife Sian had died that morning and even though they were divorcing she was the mother of his children,” Mr Paxton told the court.

Yet the defendant’s case, he went on, was that they were happily married.

Mr Paxton said that Hammond “had eyes on the prize of Sian’s life insurance payoff”.

The prosecutor said that Hammond paid his wife’s life insurance policy, also with Legal and General, up to date on October 26. The policy was to pay out £450,000 in the event of her death.

“We say the defendant saw Sian Hammond’s death as his way out of the crisis of debt that he was in,” said Mr Paxton.

The court was told Hammond told lies to his debtors, including that he had cancer when he did not.

Mr Paxton said in the 999 call the defendant was told to perform CPR and claimed he was doing so, but a paramedic who attended “formed the view no CPR had been carried out”.

The court heard Hammond told police he had sex with his wife, showered and that he went downstairs at about midnight.

Mr Paxton said the defendant's wrist fitness device recorded a “spike in the defendant’s heart rate at 11.56pm on that Sunday night which remained high until 12.19am, before it stopped recording data, suggesting the wrist device had been taken off”.

Mr Paxton said this data “suggested the defendant was involved in some sustained physical activity at a time he claimed to be on the sofa watching television”.

The defendant shook his head, looked downwards and wiped tears from his eyes in the dock as part of his 999 call was played.

The trial, estimated to last about four weeks, continues.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know