A 21-year-old man has been charged with murdering a "devoted dad" at a sports club on Father's Day.

A man in his 40s was injured in the car park of Ickleford Sports and Recreation Club, near Hitchin in Hertfordshire, at around 10.30pm on Sunday.

He later died in hospital.

Ickleford Sports and Recreation Club said on Facebook the man was a "much loved and valued member of our sports and social club family".

The post described "a state of shock at this news", adding that the man - who has not been officially named by police - was "a good friend, a gentle giant, a selfless individual and most of all a devoted dad - he talked continuously about his kids and the trips he had planned..."

"I will certainly miss you mate and my thoughts and prayers go out to those close to him at this time. RIP my friend," added the post.

Oscar Jackson, 21, of Wilshere Crescent in Hitchin, has been charged with murder.

