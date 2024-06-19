Home finance expert Martin Lewis has appealed for help to find a missing former colleague, saying that he and the team at MoneySavingExpert are all "devastated".

Anthony Hill, 37, from Thorpe St Andrew near Norwich, had worked on Mr Lewis's website before retraining to become a primary school teacher.

He was last seen at the Co-op shop on Sprowston Road at 9.58am on Monday. Officers believe he then walked towards Mousehold Heath via Gilman Road.

Since then, Mr Lewis has made several appeals to spread the word and encourage the public to help find the father-of-two.

Speaking to ITV News Anglia, he said: "The message is just really simple: please keep your eye out for Ant.

"Anyone who lives in the locale, check your CCTV just in case he happened to walk past and it gives the police something more to go on."

Anthony Hill, a teacher who previously worked with Martin Lewis, has been missing since Monday morning. Credit: Norfolk Police/Kayleigh Hill

Mr Lewis said he was approached by Mr Hill's wife, Kayleigh, via a colleague.

"They came to me and said can you use your profile to help raise awareness - of course, I jumped on it.

"What's the point of having profile if you can't help in a case like this?"

He added: "I have fond memories of Ant and wanted to do what I can to help".

"As long as I can be useful in helping spread the message, so we can get real awareness on the fact that Ant's missing and how many of us are desperate to have him back and to welcome him back into Kayleigh's arms, into his family's arms and to make all of our hearts beat a little bit better, I will keep doing so, as long as Kayleigh thinks that's the right thing to do."

Mr Hill is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall, of a slim build and with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing brown chino trousers, a black checked shirt, a green coat, a yellow rucksack and black Dr Martens boots.

Police have said they are concerned for Mr Hill's welfare and would like to hear from anyone who has seen him or knows where he is.

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101, quoting incident number NC-17062024-507.

