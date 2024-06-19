A missing teacher who used to work with home finance guru Martin Lewis was not heading to work when he disappeared, his wife has said.

Anthony Hill, 37, from Thorpe St Andrew near Norwich, had worked on Mr Lewis's MoneySavingExpert website before retraining to become a primary school teacher.

TV presenter Mr Lewis has shared a police appeal to find his former colleague, who went missing on Monday morning.

Mr Hill's wife, Kayleigh, told neighbours on Facebook: "Please keep looking. Please, Ant, if you see any of this, please come home, it doesn't matter how long you've been gone - just come home, we love you and need you back."

She also said: "I really appreciate the community helping out at the worst time in my life.

"It's so nice to see so many volunteers and so many people sharing. I really hope we find him soon. My heart is broken right now. I'll be out searching today."

She said teams had been searching around Mousehold Heath, a park and nature reserve, on Tuesday night and would be returning there on Wednesday.

Police said the teacher - who was working at St William's Primary School - was last seen leaving his home on Plumstead Road East at 7.45am.

Mrs Hill said he was then seen on CCTV on Gertrude Road at 10am.

She wrote on Facebook: "He never went out on his own, we just went out as a family to parks etc. He didn't go out socially or alone so I'm at a loss with where to look."

Mr Lewis, posting on X on Tuesday, described the news as "devastating", and urged his followers to share the appeal.

"Anthony is a lovely man who used to work on the MoneySavingExpert deals team before leaving to pursue his valiant passion to get into teaching.

"I hope and pray he's OK. Please please spread word."

Mr Hill is described as white, 5ft 7 inches tall, of a slim build and with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing brown chino trousers, a black checked shirt, a green coat, a yellow rucksack and black Dr Martens boots.

Police said they were concerned for Mr Hill's welfare and would like to hear from anyone who has seen him or knows where he is.

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101, quoting incident number NC-17062024-507.

