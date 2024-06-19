Use our interactive map to explore the boundary changes in East Anglia

The 2024 General Election will be held on Thursday, 4 July.

Find a list of candidates for the eight seats representing Suffolk residents below, along with brief constituency profiles.

In seats where there have been boundary changes to reflect population change, notional results have been calculated.

These use ward-level data from local council election results, to give an idea of the result it would have returned had it existed at the time of the 2019 vote.

You can read more about the process here and find out about the a breakdown of the new boundary changes in the Anglia region here.

Here is a list of the constituencies and standing candidates in seats across Suffolk.

Bury St Edmunds & Stowmarket

Conservative Jo Churchill won the Bury St Edmunds & Stowmarket seat with a 2019 majority of 24,988 (40.3%), which has a slightly increased notional majority of 22,085 (42.1%) due to boundary changes. It is the 64th safest Tory seat nationally out of 372, with Labour needing a 21.0% swing to win. Bury St Edmunds has returned a Tory MP in every election since 1885, though just 368 votes separated Labour from victory in the Tony Blair-led landslide in 1997. The constituency's economy is based on agriculture and related industries, with Bury St Edmunds hosting the country's largest sugar beet factory and the Greene King brewery.

Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in Bury St Edmunds & Stowmarket?

Richard Baker-Howard - Rejoin EU

Emma Buckmaster - Greens

Scott Hussey - Reform UK

Jeremy Lee - Independent

Peter McDonald - Lib Dems

Peter Prinsley - Labour

Will Tanner - Conservatives

Darren Turner - Communist

Central Suffolk and North Ipswich

The Conservative Party won the Central Suffolk & North Ipswich seat through Dan Poulter with a 2019 majority of 23,391 (41.6%), reduced to a notional majority of 20,213 (40.1%) due to boundary changes. Dr Poulter defected to Labour in April, citing a loss of faith with the Tories' management of the NHS, and announced he would not stand again. Traditionally, this seat is the 85th safest Tory seat nationally out of 372, with Labour needing a 20.0% swing to win. The constituency features undulating farmland and towns such as Framlingham and Needham Market, and historical sites including Framlingham Castle.

Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in Central Suffolk and North Ipswich?

Charlie Caiger - Independent

Kevin Craig - Labour

Tony Gould - Reform UK

Mike Hallett - Independent

Brett Mickelburgh - Lib Dems

Dan Pratt - Greens

Patrick Spencer - Conservatives

Ipswich

Conservative Tom Hunt won the Ipswich seat with a 2019 majority of 5,479 (11.1%), and there are no changes to this majority due to boundary adjustments. Historically, Ipswich is a marginal seat, being the 68th most marginal Tory seat nationally out of 372, and the fifth most marginal in the Anglia region. Labour's Sandy Martin beat Tory minister Ben Gummer in 2017, then lost to Tom Hunt in 2019, though Ipswich Borough Council has been Labour-controlled since 2011. The constituency covers the urban area of Suffolk's county town, including the River Orwell estuary and surrounding suburbs.

Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in Ipswich?

Jack Abbott - Labour

Terence Charles - Heritage Party

Tom Hunt - Conservatives

Tony Love - Reform UK

Adria Pittock - Greens

James Sandbach - Lib Dems

Freddie Sofar - Independent

Lowestoft

This will be the first time there has been a Lowestoft seat since 1983, with the town previously having been covered by the Waveney seat won by Peter Aldous in 2019. Then, he won a majority of 18,002 (35.3%), which through boundary changes has been notionally reduced to 14,850 (32.7%). Historically, it is the 150th safest Tory seat nationally out of 372, with Labour requiring a 16.4% swing to win. Geographically, Lowestoft is the most easterly seat in Britain, including the town of Beccles and the landmark Ness Point.

Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in Lowestoft?

Peter Aldous - Conservatives

Jess Asato - Labour

Toby Hammond - Greens

June Mummery - Reform UK

Adam Robertson - Lib Dems

South Suffolk

The Conservatives' James Cartlidge won the South Suffolk seat in 2019 with a majority of 22,897 (42.8%), with a relatively unchanged notional majority of 21,473 (42.9%) due to boundary changes. It is the 53rd safest Tory seat nationally out of 372, with Labour needing a 21.4% swing to win. The constituency is rural, centred on Sudbury, and includes picturesque villages of "Constable Country" that attract commuters to Ipswich, Cambridge, and London.

Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in South Suffolk?

Tom Bartleet - Lib Dems

Emma Bishton - Labour

Jessie Carter - Greens

James Cartlidge - Conservatives

Bev England - Reform UK

Suffolk Coastal

The Conservatives won the Suffolk Coastal seat when Therese Coffey won a 2019 majority of 20,533 (35.2%), which has a reduced notional majority of 18,355 (35.1%) due to boundary changes. Historically, it is a safe Conservative seat, ranked as the 127th safest Tory seat nationally out of 372. When Therese Coffey won in Suffolk Coastal in 2010, she was the first woman MP in Suffolk. The constituency spans Suffolk's coast from Wrentham to Felixstowe, excluding Lowestoft.

Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in Suffolk Coastal?

Therese Coffey - Conservatives

Julian Cusack - Greens

Julia Ewart - Lib Dems

Matthew Paul Jackson - Reform UK

Jenny Riddell-Carpenter - Labour

Waveney Valley

Based on local level voting data, the newly-created Waveney Valley seat is a notional Conservative majority of 22,364 (43.6%). It takes portions from five existing seats, but 40% of it is from the old South Norfolk constituency. This new seat is the 46th safest Tory seat nationally out of 372, with Labour needing a 21.8% swing to win, though it is one of the Greens' top targets nationally, requiring a 26.4% swing. Geographically, it spans Norfolk and Suffolk, including the towns of Diss, Harleston, Bungay, Halesworth, and Eye, with Diss being the largest town.

Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in Waveney Valley?

Scott Huggins - Reform UK

Dr Gurpreet Padda - Labour

Adrian Ramsay - Greens

Richard Rout - Conservatives

Maya Severyn - SDP

John Shreeve - Lib Dems

West Suffolk

Held by former Health Secretary Matt Hancock since 2010, the seat has technically been independent since he lost the whip for taking part in the reality show I'm A Celebrity. In 2019, he won a 23,194 (45.1%) majority for the Conservatives, which has been slightly reduced to a notional majority of 20,797 (42.2%) due to boundary changes. It is the 62nd safest Tory seat nationally out of 372, with Labour needing a 22.1% swing to win. The constituency includes prosperous provincial towns and rural communities, with significant populations in Haverhill, Newmarket, Mildenhall, Brandon, and Lakenheath.

Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in West Suffolk?

Henry Batchelor - Lib Dem

Richard David Bull - Reform UK

Rebecca Denness - Labour

Mark Ereira - Greens

Ivan Kinsman - SDP

Luke Thomas O'Brien - Independent

Katie Parker - Independent

Nick Timothy - Conservatives

