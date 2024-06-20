Play Brightcove video

Just Stop Oil activists posted a video to social media site X after they pained private jets at Stansted Airport

Two Just Stop Oil protestors have broken into a private airfield at Stansted airport and spray painted two executive aircraft.

The pop star Taylor Swift's plane is parked there, having landed just hours before as her world tour Eras Tour heads to London this weekend.

The eco-group shared the video on X, writing: "Jennifer and Cole cut the fence into the private airfield at Stansted where Taylor Swift's jet is parked, demanding an emergency treaty to end fossil fuels by 2030."

It comes less than 24 hours after the group's desecration of Stonehenge where two activists were arrested after orange paint was sprayed on the ancient stones.

The incident at Stansted happened shortly after 5am when the protesters cut through a wire security fence with an angle grinder and attacked the aircraft using fire extinguishers filled with orange paint.