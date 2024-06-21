Teams searching for a missing teacher have found a body in Norwich.

Officers confirmed the body of a man was found in an area off Heathgate just before 8pm on Thursday.

They said that while formal identification has not yet taken place, the family of missing 37-year-old Anthony Hill had been informed.

Norfolk Police said the death was not believed to be suspicious.

Teams had been searching around Mousehold Heath, a woodland area in Norwich, after Mr Hill went missing on Monday.

Mr Hill, from Thorpe St Andrew, had worked on Mr Lewis's MoneySavingExpert website before retraining to become a primary school teacher.

The TV presenter had made several appeals for the public to help find his former colleague.

Members of the public had also been searching around the city to try to help find the missing man.

Mr Hill - who was working at St William's Primary School and was a father-of-two - had left his home on Plumstead Road East at 7.45am on Monday.

He was then last seen at the Co-op shop on Sprowston Road at 9.58am. Officers believe he then walked towards Mousehold Heath via Gilman Road.

Mr Lewis had described Mr Hill as a "lovely man", saying he had "fond memories of Ant".

He said Mr Hill went on to "pursue his valiant passion to get into teaching".

The home finance guru said he was approached by Mr Hill's wife, Kayleigh, via a colleague.Mrs Hill had previously thanked the community for all their help and support.

