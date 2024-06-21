A jailed drug dealer has been ordered to pay back more than £225,000 from his criminal gains.

Luke Waters, 28, from Peterborough, made more than £1.2m by supplying cocaine and heroin, said police.

He was caught after "secret" messages from the supposedly encrypted app EncroChat were cracked by police in a huge international operation.

The messages showed Waters confirming his cocaine had “landed” in the UK and offering to sell it to other dealers in the region of £40,000 per kilogram.

Luke Waters boasted of his 'street trophies' Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

He was living a lavish lifestyle and boasting about buying luxury watches, having “street trophies” and splashing cash on social media.

After EncroChat was revealed to be hacked by authorities, Waters threw a phone into the sea with the caption "bye Encro". Footage of this was uncovered on his mobile phone.

Waters, previously of Salix Road, Hampton Hargate, was charged in December 2021 with supplying cocaine and heroin and acquiring criminal property.

He pleaded guilty and was jailed for 10 years and two months in July 2022.

Just over £48,000 had already been seized by police. But at a recent hearing, Waters was ordered to hand over a further £176,000 from his available assets – totalling £225,244 – within three months or face a further three years in prison.

Det Con Andy MacDonald, who investigated, said: “We obtained an abundance of evidence proving Waters generated significant amounts of money through the sale of drugs, as well as purchasing high-value items including designer clothing and Rolex watches worth tens of thousands of pounds each.

Screenshot of 'bye Encro' video and Luke Waters mugshot Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

“Waters’ criminal business benefitted him to the tune of £1.2m.

"While he has only been ordered to pay the remaining ‘hidden’ assets of £176,000, the full benefit figure will remain with him for life, meaning he will be liable to having any future assets confiscated if suitable.

"Half of the money will go to the government, the remainder is then split equally between the Crown Prosecution Service, His Majesty’s Court Service and police."

