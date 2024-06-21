A "dangerous" ex-prisoner who strangled a woman he had only just met two days after being released from jail has been put back behind bars.

A court heard how Joshua Taylor, 32, from Letchworth in Hertfordshire, met a woman in a pub in Stevenage in July 2022 and insisted she go back to his hotel room.

When they arrived, he turned violent, assaulting her, pulling her hair and putting a mobile phone charger around her neck so tightly she was unable to breathe.

The victim said she feared for her her life.

Taylor was found guilty of strangulation, false imprisonment, ABH and two assaults on police following a five-day trial in October last year, and was jailed for 12 years.

In the attack, Taylor's victim was eventually able to escape by putting her fingers between the ligature and her neck and ran to get help from the hotel staff.

Det Con Pippa Mason said: "He punched the victim repeatedly to the face.

"She was left with severe injuries to her eyes and she was covered in bruises, most notably on her neck."

When Taylor was arrested, his campaign of violence continued as he punched a police officer in the face and bit a second officer on the head and finger.

Three officers had to restrain him in the hotel.

Taylor had previously served a jail sentence in Plymouth in 2021 after assaulting another woman who said she also feared for her life during the attack.

Det Con Mason said: "Taylor could easily have killed the woman, whom he had just met.

"Fortunately she was able to escape and get help. This was a terrifying ordeal for the woman, who received serious injuries to her neck and her eyes.

"The impact of that night has had an understandably devastating impact on her, she has struggled psychologically and suffers from PTSD which has caused her to move house.

"She is relieved that Taylor has been put behind bars for a number of years. The judge recognised how dangerous Taylor is and imposed a lengthy sentence. I hope this sends out a reassuring message to all women and girls."

Recorder Stephen Lennard described Taylor as a "dangerous offender" and said the likelihood of him re-offending was extremely high and therefore applied the extended sentence to protect women.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know