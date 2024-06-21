Lib Dem leader gets wet again to make 'serious message' over sewage

Credit: Sir Ed Davey goes for a swim in the Sea at Sheringham, Norfolk.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has donned his wetsuit once again to try and make a splash about sewage - a key issue in the party's manifesto.

Seeing Sir Ed in the water has been a recurring theme throughout this General Election campaign.

The Liberal Democrat leader previously fell off a paddleboard in Windermere in Cumbria and plunged into a lake while on a floating agility course in Warwickshire.

Today, Sir Ed took a dip in the sea at Sheringham in North Norfolk.

He insists there is a serious message behind his antics in the water.

" The Conservative government and the water regulator have allowed the water companies to pump their filthy sewage into our seas and rivers and lakes," said Sir Ed.

"When I fall off those paddleboards and go in the sea, the whole point is to bring attention to a problem that is really bad for our environment, it's bad for public health.

"It actually hits the tourist industry if you can't swim in the sea, people aren't going to come.

"We've really got to clean it up and we've got to get tough on the water companies."

Two nearby beaches at East and West Runton were recently forced to close following two separate sewage spill incidents.

The Lib Dems need a fourteen per cent swing to take North Norfolk from the Conservatives who won the seat in 2019 after popular MP Norman Lamb stood down after 18 years.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey says he will tackle water pollution. Credit: ITV News Anglia

