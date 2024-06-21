A sex predator who abused children as young as seven has been jailed after spending the last 50 years "thinking he got away with his crimes", said police.

Kevin Hawkins, 65, from Billericay in Essex, abused at least seven victims when they were young - with the earliest crime in 1973.

Essex Police began investigating him in March 2021 after a woman reported she was sexually abused by Hawkins in the 80s.

He was arrested and released on bail. Police inquiries led to six other people coming forward to report the same.

Hawkins, of Daines Road in Billiericay, was found guilty of 16 crimes - including rape of a child under 16 and five counts of indecent assault.

On Thursday, he was sentenced to 22 years in prison.

PC Nick Schneider said: “This sentence proves that there is no time limit when it comes to getting justice.

"Hawkins has spent the last 50 years thinking he has got away with sexually abusing young children but the bravery of these victims has finally held him accountable.

“The strength it takes to repeatedly go through a traumatic experience you went through as a child cannot be underestimated, however this strength from the victims has meant that Hawkins cannot harm anyone else."

He urged anyone who had experienced abuse as a child to contact support services in Essex.

Synergy Essex provides specialist support for male and female victims and survivors of rape and sexual abuse of all ages across Essex.

