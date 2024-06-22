Fire fighters are tackling a large blaze in a commercial building in a seaside resort.

Norfolk Fire said crews from across the county were fighting the fire in Great Yarmouth and urged people to avoid the area.

A spokesperson said crews from across the county had been called out.

They said: "Crews from Acle, Aylsham, Carrow, Earlham, Great Yarmouth, Hethersett, Lowestoft, Wroxham, Wymondham are in attendance at a commercial building fire on Northgate Street."

People living nearby are being urged to keep their doors and windows closed.

