The driver of a stolen van who killed two and seriously injured four others when he drove the wrong way along the M25 has been given the longest ever sentence for causing death by dangerous driving.

Barancan Nurcin, 22, from Tottenham, was jailed for 18 years at St Albans Crown Court.

Nurcin killed a young grandmother on her way to the airport for a 40th birthday trip and a young man who was travelling with him in his van.

Zoe Hawes, 39, from Essex, and Fahad Dek, 23, from Enfield, both lost their lives in the crash between junction 22 and 21A on Sunday 4 February.

Mrs Hawes had been travelling to Luton Airport to go on holiday while Mr Dek had been a passenger in Nurcin’s vehicle.

Four other people were also seriously injured, including Mrs Hawes' husband.

The court heard the crash happened about half an hour after police first tried to stop the suspected stolen vehicle as it headed south on the M1 in the early hours of 4 February.

It sped away and police were given permission to pursue the Citroen Dispatch van, but the chase had to be aborted for public safety when it was seen travelling towards oncoming traffic on the M25.

Police said officers followed it but kept to the correct side of the road.

At around 4.08am, the van collided with a silver DFSK 580 Glory being driven by Mr Hawes.

Zoe Hawes was a passenger in the car and died at the scene.

Zoe Hawes was on her way to the airport for a 40th birthday holiday when she died in the collision. Credit: Herts Police

Her husband sustained broken bones all over his body, severe damage to his face and bleeding to the brain.

He was placed in a medically induced coma and suffered memory loss due to sedatives he was given and this meant he had to be repeatedly told that his wife had died.

The court heard Nurcin ran away from the scene of the crash leaving Mr Dek dead in the passenger seat. He was discovered nearby badly injured.

Passenger Fahad Dek died at the scene of the crash and Nurcin ran away leaving him dead in the passenger seat. Credit: Herts Police

Two other vehicles - a silver Skoda Superb and a black Peugeot 5008 – collided with debris.

In the Peugeot were another couple, also heading to the airport for a 30th wedding anniversary holiday, who were also left badly injured.

The couple were being driven by their friend and all three have yet to recover from their injuries.

The Crown Prosecution Service said Nurcin's sentence was the longest imposed for death by dangerous driving.

On Tuesday 26 March, Nurcin admitted the following offences:

Causing death by dangerous driving x2

Causing serious injury by dangerous driving x4

Causing death whilst unlicensed x2

Causing death whilst uninsured x2

At the time of the incident, Nurcin was serving a suspended 15 month prison sentence in relation to a GBH which occurred in London. The sentence has now been activated.

He was also on bail for a public order offence, which happened in London, and he was given a 5 month sentence which will run concurrently.

Police discovered Nurcin's driving licence had been revoked in 2021 when he was caught driving under the influence of cannabis.

Hertfordshire Police released aerial pictures of the motorway showing the crash debris. Credit: Herts Police

Chief Inspector Steve O’Keeffe said: "Nurcin’s actions have had catastrophic consequences causing the deaths of two innocent people.

"Many more lives have also been destroyed through the trauma and heartache he has caused.

The impact of this dreadful collision cannot be overstated and my thoughts are with the victims’ loved ones.

“Zoe Hawes was a much loved mother and grandmother whose life was cruelly cut short because of Nurcin.

Zoe’s husband will require intensive therapy for a long period of time to assist with physical movement, communication and cognitive skills. He currently has no sight in one of his eyes.

“Fahad Dek was just twenty-three, with his whole life ahead of him. He was described by his family as a pillar of strength.

“That Nurcin left Fahad in the vehicle, whilst trying to evade officers, speaks volumes of his character.

“Nurcin had plenty of opportunity to safely pull over for police. Instead, he ignored our officers and made the incomprehensible decision to drive towards oncoming traffic, knowingly putting the public at risk."

The circumstances leading up to the collision are being investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

The criminal investigation was led by Essex Police.

