Essex: Who is standing in my constituency in the 2024 General Election?
The 2024 General Election will be held on Thursday, 4 July.
Find a list of candidates below for the NUMBER seats covering Essex below, along with brief constituency profiles.
In seats where there have been boundary changes to reflect population change, notional results have been calculated.
These use ward-level data from local council election results, to give an idea of the result it would have returned had it existed at the time of the 2019 vote.
You can read more about the process here and find out about the a breakdown of the new boundary changes in the Anglia region here.
Here is a list of the constituencies and standing candidates in seats across Essex.
Basildon & Billericay
Traditionally true-blue territory, Basildon & Billericay was won by John Baron for the Conservatives with a majority of 20,412 (46.3%) in 2019. Due to boundary changes, the notional majority is now 20,749 (44.3%). The seat is the 43rd safest Conservative seat nationally, with Labour needing a 22.1% swing to win. Basildon, one of the post-war new towns, it grew rapidly, while Billericay has historical significance, being the first to declare in the 1959 election.
Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in Basildon & Billericay?
Christopher Bateman - British Democrats
Stephen Conlay - Reform UK
Stewart Goshawk - Green
Alex Harrison - Labour
Richard Holden - Conservatives
Dave Murray - TUSC
Edward Sainsbury - Lib Dems
Braintree
The Conservative Party won the Braintree seat with a 2019 majority of 24,673 (48.9%), won by James Cleverly. Due to boundary changes, the notional majority is now 25,466 (49.3%). The seat is the 19th safest Conservative seat nationally, with Labour needing a 24.6% swing to win. It has a mix of market towns and villages, and has significant employment in services and manufacturing. The government’s decision to house asylum seekers at the former Wethersfield airfield has proved controversial and was opposed the now-Home Secretary.
Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in Braintree?
James Cleverly - Conservatives
Kieron Franks - Lib Dems
David Heather - Independent
Richard Thomson - Reform UK
Paul Thorogood - Green
Matthew Wright - Labour
Brentwood & Ongar
Typically a safe Conservative seat, this constituency was won for the Tories by Alex Burghart in 2019 with a majority of 29,065 (54.9%). Due to boundary changes, the notional majority is now 28,974 (54.9%). The seat is the 10th safest Conservative seat nationally, with Labour needing a 27.4% swing to win. The Liberal Democrats would need a 27.5% swing but the party did deprive the Conservative of their majority on Brentwood Council in the 2023 local elections. Brentwood & Ongar, just outside Greater London, includes the towns of Brentwood, Chipping Ongar, and Ingatestone, with a large commuter population and significant employment in managerial and professional roles.
Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in Brentwood & Ongar?
Gareth Barrett - Labour
Alex Burghart - Conservatives
Paul Godfrey - Reform UK
David Kendall - Lib Dems
RJ Learmouth - Green
Robin Tilbrook - English Democrats
Castle Point
The Conservatives took the Castle Point seat with a majority of 26,634 (60.1%) in 2019. It was won by Rebecca Harris. Due to boundary changes, the notional majority is now 27,009 (59.7%). The seat is the third safest Conservative seat nationally, with Labour needing a 29.9% swing to win. Castle Point, located in Essex, includes North Benfleet and Bowers Gifford, and was formerly represented by the first UKIP MP, Bob Spink after his defection from the Conservatives.
Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in Castle Point?
Bob Chapman - Green
Rebecca Harris - Conservatives
Mark Maguire - Labour
Keiron McGill - Reform UK
James Willis - Lib Dems
Chelmsford
The Conservative Party holds the Chelmsford seat with a 2019 majority of 17,621 (30.8%), won by Vicky Ford. Due to boundary changes, the notional majority is now 15,416 (28.6%). The seat is the 186th most marginal Conservative seat nationally, with the Liberal Democrats needing a 14.3% swing to win. The constituency contains the whole of the urban area of Chelmsford City Council, of which the Liberal Democrats took control in May 2019. Chelmsford, the county town of Essex, is a prosperous retail, administrative, and manufacturing centre, and includes key institutions like Essex County Council and Anglia Ruskin University.
Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in Chelmsford?
Vicky Ford - Conservatives
Marie Goldman - Lib Dems
Reza Hossain - Green
Richard Hyland - Independent Network
Darren Ingrouille - Reform UK
Mark Kenlen - Workers' Party
Mark Citizen Lawrence - Official Monster Raving Loony Party
Richard Parry - Labour
Kamla Sangha - Independent
Clacton
Won by Conservative Giles Watling in 2019 with a majority of 24,702 (56.8%) and has attracted national attention since Reform UK leader Nigel Farage announced he would stand. Due to boundary changes, the Tories' notional majority is now 25,717 (56.3%). The seat is the ninth safest Conservative seat nationally, with Labour needing a 28.2% swing to win. Clacton, part of the Tendring council area, had been a Conservative constituency from 2005 until 2014, and was the only UKIP parliamentary seat after the 2015 General Election, when Douglas Carswell won.
Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in Clacton?
Matthew Bensilum - Lib Dems
Nigel Farage - Reform UK
Craig Jamieson - Climate Party
Tony Mack - Independent
Natasha Osben - Green
Jovan Owusu-Nepaul - Labour
Tasos Papanastasiou - Heritage Party
Andrew Pemberton - UKIP - No to Illegal Immigration
Giles Watling - Conservatives
Colchester
Conservative Will Quince won the Colchester seat with a 2019 majority of 9,423 (17.7%), though he will not stand again this time around. Due to boundary changes, the notional majority is now 10,940 (22.3%). The seat is the 136th most marginal Conservative seat nationally, with Labour needing an 11.1% swing to win. Colchester is Britain's earliest recorded town and one of its newest cities. It has a mixed economy with major employers including Essex University and the army garrison. Before going to the Tories in 2015, Lib Dem Sir Bob Russell had been the MP since 1997.
Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in Colchester?
Pam Cox - Labour
James Cracknell - Conservatives
Martin Goss - Lib Dems
Terence Longstaff - Reform UK
James Rolfe - Climate Party
Sara Ruth - Green
Epping Forest
The Conservative Party holds the Epping Forest seat with a 2019 majority of 22,173 (44.1%), won by Dame Eleanor Laing. With no boundary changes, the notional majority remains the same. The seat is the 44th safest Conservative seat nationally, with Labour needing a 22.1% swing to win. Epping Forest, stretching from Greater London into rural Essex, includes commuter towns like Loughton, Chigwell, and Waltham Abbey, and is well-connected to London by the M11, M25, and the Underground's Central Line.
Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in Epping Forest?
Rosalind Dore - Labour
Thomas Hall - Shared Ground
Simon Heap - Green
Neal Hudson - Conservatives
Ed Pond - Independent
Jon Whitehouse - Lib Dems
Harlow
Conservative Robert Halfon won a majority of 14,063 (32.4%) in 2019 - a figure that is now notionally 16,694 (35.3%) after boundary changes. Mr Halfon will not contest the seat this time around. It is the 126th safest Conservative seat nationally, with Labour needing a 17.6% swing to win. It had been a traditional Lab-Con marginal but was made much safer for the Conservatives in recent years. The Tories took control of the local council in 2021 but had their majority cut to just one in May 2024. Harlow was transformed from rural land to a new town in 1946 and now has an urban population of nearly 80,000, with significant greenbelt areas and villages.
Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in Harlow?
Hannah Ellis - Conservatives
Malcolm Featherstone - Reform UK
Yasmin Gregory - Green
Riad Mannan - Lib Dems
Lois Perry - UKIP
Chris Vince - Labour
Harwich and North Essex
The Conservative Party won the Harwich and North Essex seat through Sir Bernard Jenkin with a 2019 majority of 20,182 (38.8%). Due to boundary changes, the notional majority is now 17,651 (32.6%). The seat is the 152nd safest Conservative seat nationally, with Labour needing a 16.3% swing to win. Harwich, with a rich naval history, including being the landing site of Sir Francis Drake and the build site of the Mayflower, is now part of a largely rural constituency.
Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in Harwich and North Essex?
Andrew Canessa - Green
Mark Cole - Reform UK
Alex Diner - Labour
Bernard Jenkin - Conservatives
Natalie Sommers - Lib Dems
Maldon
One of the safest Tory seats in the country, Maldon returned John Whittingdale with a majority of 30,041 (59.6%) in 2019. Due to boundary changes, the notional majority remains around the same at 32,001 (59.6%). The seat is the fourth safest Conservative seat nationally, with Labour needing a 29.8% swing to win. Maldon is predominantly rural or coastal, encompassing towns Burnham-on-Crouch, as well as rural areas and the town of South Woodham Ferrers.
Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in Maldon?
Simon Burwood - Lib Dems
Isobel Doubleday - Green
Onike Gollo - Labour
Pamela Walford - Reform UK
John Whittingdale - Conservatives
North West Essex
Renamed from the Saffron Walden constituency, this seat was won by Conservative cabinet minister Kemi Badenoch in 2019 with a majority of 27,594 (43.7%). Due to boundary changes, which cedes territory to Braintree and Harlow, the notional majority is now 23,227 (42.0%). The seat is the 66th safest Conservative seat nationally, with the Liberal Democrats needing a 21.0% swing and Labour needing a 24.0% swing to win. It regularly returns Conservatives with five-figure majorities and has been held by the Tories (or Unionists) since 1922. North West Essex, based on the historic seat of Saffron Walden, includes major settlements like Saffron Walden, Great Dunmow, Stansted Mountfitchet, and Writtle, along with Stansted Airport and Broomfield Hospital.
Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in North West Essex?
Kemi Badenoch - Conservatives
Erik Bonino - Independent
Edward Gildea - Green
Andrew David Green - Independent
Niko Omilana - Independent
Smita Rajesh - Lib Dems
Grant StClair-Armstrong - Reform UK
Issy Waite - Labour
Rayleigh and Wickford
Rayleigh and Wickford is a strongly Conservative seat won in 2019 by Mark Francois with a majority of 31,000 (56.5%). The notional majority under new boundaries is 30,348 (57.3%), broadly unchanged. It ranks as the fifth safest Conservative seat in the Anglia region and the eighth safest Tory seat nationally. Labour would need a significant 28.6% swing to challenge. Wickford, Rayleigh, and Hockley are key population centres, with the constituency spanning Rochford and Basildon districts, bordering Southend and Basildon to the south.
Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in Rayleigh and Wickford?
Mark Francois - Conservatives
James Hedges - Labour
Stewart Mott - Lib Dems
Grant Randall - Reform UK
Chris Taylor - Green
South Basildon & East Thurrock
Historically a secure Conservative seat, represented by Stephen Metcalfe, who won with a majority of 19,922 (44.0%) in 2019. Under the new boundaries for 2024, the notional majority stands at 18,731 (41.9%), slightly reduced from before. It ranks as the 23rd safest Conservative seat in the Anglia region and the 68th safest Tory seat nationally. Labour would need a 20.9% swing to challenge the Conservative hold. The constituency includes Stanford-le-Hope as a major town, with a mix of farmland in the north and significant commercial and industrial activities along the North Thames riverside, including the Coryton oil refinery area. In 2016, it delivered the strongest Leave vote in the Anglia region, at an estimated 73%.
Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in South Basildon & East Thurrock?
Simon Breedon - SDP
Steven Burnett - Independent
Jack Ferguson - Labour
Elizabeth Grant - Green
James McMurdock - Reform UK
Stephen Metcalfe - Conservatives
Neil Speight - Independent
Dave Thomas - Lib Dems
Southend East & Rochford
Formerly Rochford and Southend East, this renamed seat was claimed by Conservative Sir James Duddridge in 2019 with a majority of 12,286 (26.7%). Boundary changes, including adding Canewdon and Great Stambridge while losing St Luke’s ward, slightly increased the Conservative notional majority to 11,942 (27.7%). Labour requires a 13.8% swing to contest this seat, which ranks as the 20th most marginal Conservative seat in the Anglia region and 180th nationally.
Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in Southend East & Rochford?
Bayo Alaba - Labour
James Allen - Lib Dems
Lee Clark - Confelicity
Simon Cross - Green
Gavin Haran - Conservatives
Bianca Isherwood - Heritage Party
Les Lillie - Reform UK
Southend West & Leigh
This seat was held for the Conservatives by Anna Firth in a 2022 by-election which followed the murder of Sir David Amess at a constituency surgery. She won a majority of 12,280 (82.7%) in a vote uncontested by the other major parties. The Tories had won a 14,459 (31.1%) majority in 2019, which would be trimmed by boundary changes to a notional 15,454 (30.1%). It ranks as the 200th most marginal Tory seat nationally out of 372, covering residential and affluent areas like Westcliff and Leigh-on-Sea in Southend.
Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in Southend West & Leigh?
David Burton-Sampson - Labour
Stephen Cummins - Lib Dems
Anna Firth - Conservatives
Robert Francis - Independent
Tilly Hogrebe - Green
Lara Hurley - Heritage Party
Peter Little - Reform UK
James Miller - Confelicity
Jason Pilley - Psychedelic Movement
Thurrock
A former ultra-marginal Conservative seat, Thurrock has been shored up by Jackie Doyle-Price, who won with a majority of 11,482 votes (24.2%) in 2019. The notional Conservative majority has increased slightly due to boundary changes, now at 11,962 votes (27.0%). It ranks as the 173rd most marginal Tory seat nationally out of 372, situated on the outskirts with towns like Grays, Tilbury, and Purfleet along the Thames, known historically for heavy industry and now prominent for retail and distribution sectors, anchored by Lakeside shopping mall.
Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in Thurrock?
Michael Bukola - Lib Dems
Jen Craft - Labour
Jackie Doyle-Price - Conservatives
Yousaff Khan - Workers' Party
Eugene McCarthy - Green
Raj Nimal - Independent
Sophie Preston-Hall - Reform UK
Witham
Witham remains a very safe Conservative seat held by Priti Patel, who won in 2019 with a majority of 24,082 votes (48.8%). The notional Conservative majority has slightly increased to 25,669 votes (49.3%) due to boundary changes, making it the 10th safest Conservative seat in the Anglia region and the 20th safest Tory seat nationally out of 372. The constituency is predominantly rural, centred on the town of Witham in mid-Essex, encompassing parts of Braintree, Colchester, and Maldon districts.
Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in Witham?
James Abbott - Green
Timothy Blaxill - Reform UK
Rumi Chowdhury - Labour
Chelsey Jay - Representing the People
Priti Patel - Conservatives
Ashley Thompson - Lib Dems
