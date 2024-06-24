Use our interactive map to explore the boundary changes in East Anglia

The 2024 General Election will be held on Thursday, 4 July.

Find a list of candidates below for the NUMBER seats covering Essex below, along with brief constituency profiles.

In seats where there have been boundary changes to reflect population change, notional results have been calculated.

These use ward-level data from local council election results, to give an idea of the result it would have returned had it existed at the time of the 2019 vote.

You can read more about the process here and find out about the a breakdown of the new boundary changes in the Anglia region here.

Here is a list of the constituencies and standing candidates in seats across Essex.

Basildon & Billericay

Traditionally true-blue territory, Basildon & Billericay was won by John Baron for the Conservatives with a majority of 20,412 (46.3%) in 2019. Due to boundary changes, the notional majority is now 20,749 (44.3%). The seat is the 43rd safest Conservative seat nationally, with Labour needing a 22.1% swing to win. Basildon, one of the post-war new towns, it grew rapidly, while Billericay has historical significance, being the first to declare in the 1959 election.

Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in Basildon & Billericay?

Christopher Bateman - British Democrats

Stephen Conlay - Reform UK

Stewart Goshawk - Green

Alex Harrison - Labour

Richard Holden - Conservatives

Dave Murray - TUSC

Edward Sainsbury - Lib Dems

Braintree

The Conservative Party won the Braintree seat with a 2019 majority of 24,673 (48.9%), won by James Cleverly. Due to boundary changes, the notional majority is now 25,466 (49.3%). The seat is the 19th safest Conservative seat nationally, with Labour needing a 24.6% swing to win. It has a mix of market towns and villages, and has significant employment in services and manufacturing. The government’s decision to house asylum seekers at the former Wethersfield airfield has proved controversial and was opposed the now-Home Secretary.

Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in Braintree?

James Cleverly - Conservatives

Kieron Franks - Lib Dems

David Heather - Independent

Richard Thomson - Reform UK

Paul Thorogood - Green

Matthew Wright - Labour

Brentwood & Ongar

Typically a safe Conservative seat, this constituency was won for the Tories by Alex Burghart in 2019 with a majority of 29,065 (54.9%). Due to boundary changes, the notional majority is now 28,974 (54.9%). The seat is the 10th safest Conservative seat nationally, with Labour needing a 27.4% swing to win. The Liberal Democrats would need a 27.5% swing but the party did deprive the Conservative of their majority on Brentwood Council in the 2023 local elections. Brentwood & Ongar, just outside Greater London, includes the towns of Brentwood, Chipping Ongar, and Ingatestone, with a large commuter population and significant employment in managerial and professional roles.

Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in Brentwood & Ongar?

Gareth Barrett - Labour

Alex Burghart - Conservatives

Paul Godfrey - Reform UK

David Kendall - Lib Dems

RJ Learmouth - Green

Robin Tilbrook - English Democrats

Castle Point

The Conservatives took the Castle Point seat with a majority of 26,634 (60.1%) in 2019. It was won by Rebecca Harris. Due to boundary changes, the notional majority is now 27,009 (59.7%). The seat is the third safest Conservative seat nationally, with Labour needing a 29.9% swing to win. Castle Point, located in Essex, includes North Benfleet and Bowers Gifford, and was formerly represented by the first UKIP MP, Bob Spink after his defection from the Conservatives.

Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in Castle Point?

Bob Chapman - Green

Rebecca Harris - Conservatives

Mark Maguire - Labour

Keiron McGill - Reform UK

James Willis - Lib Dems

Chelmsford

The Conservative Party holds the Chelmsford seat with a 2019 majority of 17,621 (30.8%), won by Vicky Ford. Due to boundary changes, the notional majority is now 15,416 (28.6%). The seat is the 186th most marginal Conservative seat nationally, with the Liberal Democrats needing a 14.3% swing to win. The constituency contains the whole of the urban area of Chelmsford City Council, of which the Liberal Democrats took control in May 2019. Chelmsford, the county town of Essex, is a prosperous retail, administrative, and manufacturing centre, and includes key institutions like Essex County Council and Anglia Ruskin University.

Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in Chelmsford?

Vicky Ford - Conservatives

Marie Goldman - Lib Dems

Reza Hossain - Green

Richard Hyland - Independent Network

Darren Ingrouille - Reform UK

Mark Kenlen - Workers' Party

Mark Citizen Lawrence - Official Monster Raving Loony Party

Richard Parry - Labour

Kamla Sangha - Independent

Clacton

Won by Conservative Giles Watling in 2019 with a majority of 24,702 (56.8%) and has attracted national attention since Reform UK leader Nigel Farage announced he would stand. Due to boundary changes, the Tories' notional majority is now 25,717 (56.3%). The seat is the ninth safest Conservative seat nationally, with Labour needing a 28.2% swing to win. Clacton, part of the Tendring council area, had been a Conservative constituency from 2005 until 2014, and was the only UKIP parliamentary seat after the 2015 General Election, when Douglas Carswell won.

Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in Clacton?

Matthew Bensilum - Lib Dems

Nigel Farage - Reform UK

Craig Jamieson - Climate Party

Tony Mack - Independent

Natasha Osben - Green

Jovan Owusu-Nepaul - Labour

Tasos Papanastasiou - Heritage Party

Andrew Pemberton - UKIP - No to Illegal Immigration

Giles Watling - Conservatives

Colchester

Conservative Will Quince won the Colchester seat with a 2019 majority of 9,423 (17.7%), though he will not stand again this time around. Due to boundary changes, the notional majority is now 10,940 (22.3%). The seat is the 136th most marginal Conservative seat nationally, with Labour needing an 11.1% swing to win. Colchester is Britain's earliest recorded town and one of its newest cities. It has a mixed economy with major employers including Essex University and the army garrison. Before going to the Tories in 2015, Lib Dem Sir Bob Russell had been the MP since 1997.

Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in Colchester?

Pam Cox - Labour

James Cracknell - Conservatives

Martin Goss - Lib Dems

Terence Longstaff - Reform UK

James Rolfe - Climate Party

Sara Ruth - Green

Epping Forest

The Conservative Party holds the Epping Forest seat with a 2019 majority of 22,173 (44.1%), won by Dame Eleanor Laing. With no boundary changes, the notional majority remains the same. The seat is the 44th safest Conservative seat nationally, with Labour needing a 22.1% swing to win. Epping Forest, stretching from Greater London into rural Essex, includes commuter towns like Loughton, Chigwell, and Waltham Abbey, and is well-connected to London by the M11, M25, and the Underground's Central Line.

Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in Epping Forest?

Rosalind Dore - Labour

Thomas Hall - Shared Ground

Simon Heap - Green

Neal Hudson - Conservatives

Ed Pond - Independent

Jon Whitehouse - Lib Dems

Harlow

Conservative Robert Halfon won a majority of 14,063 (32.4%) in 2019 - a figure that is now notionally 16,694 (35.3%) after boundary changes. Mr Halfon will not contest the seat this time around. It is the 126th safest Conservative seat nationally, with Labour needing a 17.6% swing to win. It had been a traditional Lab-Con marginal but was made much safer for the Conservatives in recent years. The Tories took control of the local council in 2021 but had their majority cut to just one in May 2024. Harlow was transformed from rural land to a new town in 1946 and now has an urban population of nearly 80,000, with significant greenbelt areas and villages.

Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in Harlow?

Hannah Ellis - Conservatives

Malcolm Featherstone - Reform UK

Yasmin Gregory - Green

Riad Mannan - Lib Dems

Lois Perry - UKIP

Chris Vince - Labour

Harwich and North Essex

The Conservative Party won the Harwich and North Essex seat through Sir Bernard Jenkin with a 2019 majority of 20,182 (38.8%). Due to boundary changes, the notional majority is now 17,651 (32.6%). The seat is the 152nd safest Conservative seat nationally, with Labour needing a 16.3% swing to win. Harwich, with a rich naval history, including being the landing site of Sir Francis Drake and the build site of the Mayflower, is now part of a largely rural constituency.

Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in Harwich and North Essex?

Andrew Canessa - Green

Mark Cole - Reform UK

Alex Diner - Labour

Bernard Jenkin - Conservatives

Natalie Sommers - Lib Dems

Maldon

One of the safest Tory seats in the country, Maldon returned John Whittingdale with a majority of 30,041 (59.6%) in 2019. Due to boundary changes, the notional majority remains around the same at 32,001 (59.6%). The seat is the fourth safest Conservative seat nationally, with Labour needing a 29.8% swing to win. Maldon is predominantly rural or coastal, encompassing towns Burnham-on-Crouch, as well as rural areas and the town of South Woodham Ferrers.

Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in Maldon?

Simon Burwood - Lib Dems

Isobel Doubleday - Green

Onike Gollo - Labour

Pamela Walford - Reform UK

John Whittingdale - Conservatives

North West Essex

Renamed from the Saffron Walden constituency, this seat was won by Conservative cabinet minister Kemi Badenoch in 2019 with a majority of 27,594 (43.7%). Due to boundary changes, which cedes territory to Braintree and Harlow, the notional majority is now 23,227 (42.0%). The seat is the 66th safest Conservative seat nationally, with the Liberal Democrats needing a 21.0% swing and Labour needing a 24.0% swing to win. It regularly returns Conservatives with five-figure majorities and has been held by the Tories (or Unionists) since 1922. North West Essex, based on the historic seat of Saffron Walden, includes major settlements like Saffron Walden, Great Dunmow, Stansted Mountfitchet, and Writtle, along with Stansted Airport and Broomfield Hospital.

Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in North West Essex?

Kemi Badenoch - Conservatives

Erik Bonino - Independent

Edward Gildea - Green

Andrew David Green - Independent

Niko Omilana - Independent

Smita Rajesh - Lib Dems

Grant StClair-Armstrong - Reform UK

Issy Waite - Labour

Rayleigh and Wickford

Rayleigh and Wickford is a strongly Conservative seat won in 2019 by Mark Francois with a majority of 31,000 (56.5%). The notional majority under new boundaries is 30,348 (57.3%), broadly unchanged. It ranks as the fifth safest Conservative seat in the Anglia region and the eighth safest Tory seat nationally. Labour would need a significant 28.6% swing to challenge. Wickford, Rayleigh, and Hockley are key population centres, with the constituency spanning Rochford and Basildon districts, bordering Southend and Basildon to the south.

Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in Rayleigh and Wickford?

Mark Francois - Conservatives

James Hedges - Labour

Stewart Mott - Lib Dems

Grant Randall - Reform UK

Chris Taylor - Green

South Basildon & East Thurrock

Historically a secure Conservative seat, represented by Stephen Metcalfe, who won with a majority of 19,922 (44.0%) in 2019. Under the new boundaries for 2024, the notional majority stands at 18,731 (41.9%), slightly reduced from before. It ranks as the 23rd safest Conservative seat in the Anglia region and the 68th safest Tory seat nationally. Labour would need a 20.9% swing to challenge the Conservative hold. The constituency includes Stanford-le-Hope as a major town, with a mix of farmland in the north and significant commercial and industrial activities along the North Thames riverside, including the Coryton oil refinery area. In 2016, it delivered the strongest Leave vote in the Anglia region, at an estimated 73%.

Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in South Basildon & East Thurrock?

Simon Breedon - SDP

Steven Burnett - Independent

Jack Ferguson - Labour

Elizabeth Grant - Green

James McMurdock - Reform UK

Stephen Metcalfe - Conservatives

Neil Speight - Independent

Dave Thomas - Lib Dems

Southend East & Rochford

Formerly Rochford and Southend East, this renamed seat was claimed by Conservative Sir James Duddridge in 2019 with a majority of 12,286 (26.7%). Boundary changes, including adding Canewdon and Great Stambridge while losing St Luke’s ward, slightly increased the Conservative notional majority to 11,942 (27.7%). Labour requires a 13.8% swing to contest this seat, which ranks as the 20th most marginal Conservative seat in the Anglia region and 180th nationally.

Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in Southend East & Rochford?

Bayo Alaba - Labour

James Allen - Lib Dems

Lee Clark - Confelicity

Simon Cross - Green

Gavin Haran - Conservatives

Bianca Isherwood - Heritage Party

Les Lillie - Reform UK

Southend West & Leigh

This seat was held for the Conservatives by Anna Firth in a 2022 by-election which followed the murder of Sir David Amess at a constituency surgery. She won a majority of 12,280 (82.7%) in a vote uncontested by the other major parties. The Tories had won a 14,459 (31.1%) majority in 2019, which would be trimmed by boundary changes to a notional 15,454 (30.1%). It ranks as the 200th most marginal Tory seat nationally out of 372, covering residential and affluent areas like Westcliff and Leigh-on-Sea in Southend.

Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in Southend West & Leigh?

David Burton-Sampson - Labour

Stephen Cummins - Lib Dems

Anna Firth - Conservatives

Robert Francis - Independent

Tilly Hogrebe - Green

Lara Hurley - Heritage Party

Peter Little - Reform UK

James Miller - Confelicity

Jason Pilley - Psychedelic Movement

Thurrock

A former ultra-marginal Conservative seat, Thurrock has been shored up by Jackie Doyle-Price, who won with a majority of 11,482 votes (24.2%) in 2019. The notional Conservative majority has increased slightly due to boundary changes, now at 11,962 votes (27.0%). It ranks as the 173rd most marginal Tory seat nationally out of 372, situated on the outskirts with towns like Grays, Tilbury, and Purfleet along the Thames, known historically for heavy industry and now prominent for retail and distribution sectors, anchored by Lakeside shopping mall.

Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in Thurrock?

Michael Bukola - Lib Dems

Jen Craft - Labour

Jackie Doyle-Price - Conservatives

Yousaff Khan - Workers' Party

Eugene McCarthy - Green

Raj Nimal - Independent

Sophie Preston-Hall - Reform UK

Witham

Witham remains a very safe Conservative seat held by Priti Patel, who won in 2019 with a majority of 24,082 votes (48.8%). The notional Conservative majority has slightly increased to 25,669 votes (49.3%) due to boundary changes, making it the 10th safest Conservative seat in the Anglia region and the 20th safest Tory seat nationally out of 372. The constituency is predominantly rural, centred on the town of Witham in mid-Essex, encompassing parts of Braintree, Colchester, and Maldon districts.

Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in Witham?

James Abbott - Green

Timothy Blaxill - Reform UK

Rumi Chowdhury - Labour

Chelsey Jay - Representing the People

Priti Patel - Conservatives

Ashley Thompson - Lib Dems

