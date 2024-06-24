A woman subjected to a series of sex attacks at the hands of her partner was left in “self-destruct mode”, a court heard.

A judge caged Bradley Smith, 43, for 12 years after he filmed himself sexually assaulting a woman before threatening to share the footage on WhatsApp.

The court heard that the victim felt "sick and confused" when Smith showed her the footage of the sexual assault, which had been filmed without her knowing.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard Smith went to extreme lengths to keep the woman in his grip - including shooting dead her hamster with a BB gun and then sending her a picture of it.

Smith was arrested in November 2021 after the woman reported him to the police.

Following a two-week trial at Chelmsford Crown Court, Smith was convicted of two counts of assault against a female by penetration and engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour.

He previously admitted to disclosing private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress.

In a statement read to the court at Smith's sentencing, she said: "He had a way of making me feel like everything was my fault.

" I felt riddled with guilt and embarrassment and shame. It’s the very last thing I wanted to speak about. I felt bewildered and sick.

“I was still making excuses for what happened and my mind was telling me that it was all my fault. I had a coping mechanism to black it out and pretend it didn’t happen. [During the police investigation] I had nowhere to hide and felt scared and vulnerable all over again." she said.

"I have been so manipulated from so early on. Everything seemed like a battle, it has been so draining. Sometimes I wanted to give up and not be here at all."

The victim said she had felt in “self-destruct mode” and she was left feeling “numb and emotionless”.

She also had to leave her home and could not return to her parents’ home as she felt unsafe as Smith knew those addresses.

Judge Mary Loram KC commended the woman for her bravery and told Smith he had caused "deliberate distress" to a vulnerable person.

She said: "You told her to kill herself and that her family would be better off without her. You did so enthusiastically and repeatedly."

The judge continued saying he had caused the victim the "ultimate distress" by filming the sexual assault and said "shame on you" in her sentencing remarks.

Smith was jailed for 12 years along with an extended licence period of four years.

The judge also imposed an indefinite restraining order blocking him from contacting the victim.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…