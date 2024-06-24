The Conservative Party has been compared to a “shower of s**t” in a campaign video by former Olympic rower and Tory candidate James Cracknell.

The double Olympic gold medallist posted a video to his Facebook page in which he strongly criticised his own party, but insisted he still believed “the Conservative way is the best for the country”.

He said: “Two weeks out from the Olympics and if we are competing against the Conservative Party, my teammates and I would be saying 'They are a shower of s**t.'”

In an apparent reference to the gambling scandal engulfing the Tory campaign, he added: “And if one of my teammates got caught for cheating, they’d be dead to me.

“That abuse of trust is unforgivable.”

His comments follow further revelations about individuals accused of placing bets on the date of the General Election.

Explaining why he was still campaigning despite his negative view of his own party, Mr Cracknell said: “I believe the Conservative way is the best for the country.

"Freedom to succeed, protecting our national security, and personal responsibility.

“If any party deserves to have the Union Jack on its literature, it’s the Conservative Party, and if any candidate should have it on their shoulders, it’s me, because I’ve been there.”

Mr Cracknell is contesting Colchester for the Tories after Will Quince, decided to leave Parliament after nine years as an MP.

Colchester was held by the Liberal Democrats between 1997 and 2015, before Mr Quince won it for the Conservatives. In 2019, he secured a majority of more than 9,000 votes, but polls suggest Labour could be on course to win the seat.

Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in Colchester?

Pam Cox - Labour

James Cracknell - Conservatives

Martin Goss - Lib Dems

Terence Longstaff - Reform UK

James Rolfe - Climate Party

Sara Ruth - Green

