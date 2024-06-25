Use our interactive map to explore the boundary changes in East Anglia

The 2024 General Election will be held on Thursday, 4 July.

Find a list of candidates below for the seats throughout Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Milton Keynes, and Hertfordshire below, along with brief constituency profiles.

In seats where there have been boundary changes to reflect population change, notional results have been calculated.

These use ward-level data from local council election results, to give an idea of the result it would have returned had it existed at the time of the 2019 vote.

You can read more about the process here and find out about the a breakdown of the new boundary changes in the Anglia region here.

Here is a list of the constituencies and standing candidates in seats across Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Milton Keynes and Hertfordshire.

BEDFORDSHIRE

Bedford

Bedford, an ultra-marginal Labour seat, saw Mohammad Yasin of the Labour Party win the 2019 election with a razor-thin majority of 145 votes (0.3%). The notional result indicates a slightly larger Labour majority of 1,113 votes (2.4%), but it remains the most marginal Labour seat in the region and the 12th most marginal nationally. The Conservatives would need a mere 1.2% swing to win the seat. The constituency is ethnically diverse, with 30.7% of the population from a BAME background in the 2021 Census.

Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in Bedford?

Pinder Chauhan - Conservatives

Prince Sadiq Chaudhury - Workers' Party

Ben Foley - Green

Tarek Javed - Independent

Matt Lansley - Reform UK

Henry Vann - Lib Dems

Mohammad Yasin - Labour

Dunstable & Leighton Buzzard

In the 2019 election, Conservative Andrew Selous secured the South West Bedfordshire seat with a majority of 18,583 (34.9%). Following boundary changes and the renaming of the constituency to Dunstable & Leighton Buzzard, the notional majority has been cut to 15,386 (31.9%). Despite its current safety, it has been marginal in the past, notably in 1997 when the Conservative majority was just 132. The constituency, situated west across the M1 from Luton, encompasses (as the name suggests) the commuter territories of Leighton Buzzard and Dunstable, with tourism playing a significant role in the local economy.

Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in Dunstable & Leighton Buzzard?

Emma Holland-Lindsay - Lib Dems

Sukhinder Hundal - Green

Alex Mayer - Labour

Harry Palmer - Reform UK

Andrew Selous - Conservatives

Antonio Vitiello - English Democrats & UKIP

Luton North

In the 2019 election, Sarah Owen won the Luton North seat for Labour with a majority of 9,247 (21.7%). Following boundary changes, the notional majority is slightly reduced to 8,740 (19.6%). This seat ranks as the second safest Labour seat in the Anglia region, with the Conservatives needing a 9.8% swing to win. It has been in Labour hands since 1997, and the party has a strong overall majority on Luton Borough Council following the 2023 local elections. Geographically, it is the smallest seat in the Anglia region but the most densely populated, with a significant Muslim population comprising 32.5% of residents.

Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in Luton North?

Waheed Akhbar - Workers' Party

Jilleane Brown - Conservatives

James Fletcher - Reform UK

Ejel Khan - Green

Sarah Owen - Labour

Sean Prendergast - Lib Dems

Toqueer Shah - Independent

Paul Trathen - SDP

Luton South and South Bedfordshire

In the 2019 election, Labour's Rachel Hopkins won the Luton South seat with a majority of 8,756 (20.8%), which has been reduced to a notional majority of 6,066 (13.5%). This seat - now renamed Luton South and South Bedfordshire - ranks as the second most marginal Labour seat in the Anglia region, with the Conservatives needing a 6.7% swing to win. The area is known for its diverse population, with a significant Muslim community comprising 29.7% of the population, and it hosts key institutions such as the international airport and shopping centre. Labour retained a strong overall majority on Luton Borough Council in the 2023 local elections.

Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in Luton South and South Bedfordshire?

Edward Carpenter - Green

Dominic Griffiths - Lib Dems

Rachel Hopkins - Labour

Norman Maclean - Reform UK

Attiq Ahmed Malik - Independent

Yasin Rehman - Workers' Party

Mark Versallion - Conservatives

Mid Bedfordshire

Mid Bedfordshire, traditionally a very safe Conservative seat, saw a significant shift during the October 2023 by-election following Nadine Dorries' resignation, resulting in Labour candidate Alistair Strathern winning with a narrow majority of 1,192 votes (3.0%). This marked a notable departure from the previous true-blue stronghold, with Ms Dorries having won a substantial majority of 24,664 votes (38.1%) in the 2019 election. The constituency, which encompasses mostly rural and affluent areas, experienced boundary changes in 2024, contributing to the altered electoral landscape.

Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in Mid Bedfordshire?

Richard Brunning - SDP

Dave Holland - Reform UK

Gareth Mackey - Independent

Maahwish Mirza - Labour

Stuart Roberts - Lib Dems

Cade Sibley - Green

Blake Stephenson - Conservatives

North Bedfordshire

North Bedfordshire is the new name for the reshaped North East Bedfordshire seat won by Conservative Richard Fuller in 2019 election with a majority of 24,283 votes (37.3%), and the notional result shows a Conservative majority of 23,631 (42.0%). Labour would need a significant 21.0% swing to win the seat. Historically, the constituency was represented by notable figures such as Alistair Burt and Sir Nicholas Lyell of the Conservative Party.

Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in North Bedfordshire?

Pippa Clayton - Reform UK

Philippa Fleming - Green

Richard Fuller - Conservatives

Uday Nagaraju - Labour

Joanna Szaub-Newton - Lib Dems

HERTFORDSHIRE

Hemel Hempstead

Tory Sir Mike Penning won Hemel Hempstead with a majority of 14,563 (28.4%), although boundary changes have reduced the notional majority to 13,161 (26.8%). The constituency has been Conservative since 2005, was held by Labour from 1997-2005, and is the 171st most marginal Tory seat nationally. Located in the Hertfordshire commuter belt, Hemel Hempstead is an affluent new town. The Liberal Democrats took control of the local Dacorum Council from the Tories in the 2023 local elections with a 6.8% swing.

Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in Hemel Hempstead?

Sammy Barry-Mears - Lib Dems

Sherief Hassan - Green

David Taylor - Labour

Noel Willcox - Reform UK

Andrew Williams - Conservatives

Harpenden and Berkhamsted

This new seat for 2024 has a notional Conservative majority of 15,044 (27%), and incorporates large parts of the Hitchin and Harpenden seat won by Tory Bim Afolami with a majority of 6,895 (11.7%) in 2019, along with parts of South West Hertfordshire. The constituency is the 174th most marginal Tory seat nationally of 372, with the Liberal Democrats needing a 13.5% swing to win. It returned an estimated 60% Remain vote in the 2016 EU Referendum.

Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in Harpenden and Berkhamsted?

Victoria Collins - Lib Dems

Nigel Gardner - Conservatives

Paul De Hoest - Green

Zara Layne - Labour

Mark Patten - SDP

Saba Poursaeedi - Reform UK

North East Hertfordshire

The Conservative Party won North East Hertfordshire through Sir Oliver Heald's majority of 18,189 (32.9%) in 2019, and that remains unchanged by boundary adjustments. The seat, ranked 226th most marginal Tory seat nationally, has been a safe Conservative seat, and would require a 16.4% swing for Labour to win. The constituency spans North and East Hertfordshire, encompassing Letchworth, Baldock, Royston, Buntingford, and Puckeridge, with a mix of technology companies, light engineering, and agriculture. Labour and the Liberal Democrats now run the local North Hertfordshire Council after the Conservatives lost their overall majority in 2019 after two decades in power.

Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in North East Hertfordshire?

Steven Adelantado - Reform UK

Ruth Brown - Lib Dems

Vicky Burt - Green

Nikki Da Costa - Conservatives

Chris Hinchcliff - Labour

Hertford and Stortford

Won by the Conservatives in 2019, Hertford & Stortford returned Julie Marson as MP with a majority of 19,620 (32.6%), a figure slightly reduced by boundary changes to a notional majority of 17,806 (32.0%). This is the 157th safest Tory seat nationally, with Labour needing a 16.0% swing to win. Located in the south-east corner of Hertfordshire, bordering Essex, the constituency includes the towns of Hertford, Bishop's Stortford, Ware, and Sawbridgeworth, and voted 51% Remain in 2016. There was a big swing to the Greens in this part of Hertfordshire in the 2023 local elections and the party now runs East Hertfordshire Council with the help of other parties.

Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in Hertford and Stortford?

John Burmicz - Reform UK

Helen Campbell - Lib Dems

Nick Cox - Green

Josh Dean - Labour

Jane Fowler - Alliance for Democracy & Freedom

Barry Hensall - Heritage

Julie Marson - Conservatives

Welwyn Hatfield

Cabinet minister Grant Shapps has held the seat for the Conservatives since 2005, and he won a majority of 10,955 (21.0%) in 2019. That figure has been trimmed slightly to a notional majority of 10,773 (20.8) by boundary changes. This is the 126th most marginal Tory seat nationally, with Labour needing a 10.4% swing to win. The constituency includes Welwyn, Hatfield, and Brookmans Park, with the pharmaceutical sector being the major industry.

Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in Welwyn Hatfield?

Jack Aaron - Reform UK

Sarah Butcher - Green

Andrew Lewin - Labour

John Munro - Lib Dems

Grant Shapps - Conservatives

St Albans

The only Lib Dem-held seat in the Anglia region, St Albans was won by deputy party leader Daisy Cooper with a 2019 majority of 6,293 (10.9%), reduced slightly by boundary changes to a notional majority of 5,905 (10.7%). The Conservatives would need a 5.3% swing to win a constituency which includes the cathedral city of St Albans, and the towns of London Colney and Bricket Wood, and is home to many London commuters. It was one of the highest Remain-voting areas in the 2016 Referendum, at an estimated 62%.

Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in St Albans?

Sophia Adams Bhatti - Labour

Daisy Cooper - Lib Dems

John Dowdle - Reform UK

Simon Grover - Green

Dafydd Morriss - Heritage Party

Stewart Slattery - SDP

James Spencer - Conservatives

Stevenage

Conservative Stephen McPartland won a majority of 8,562 (18.0%) in 2019, and there are no boundary changes for 2024. This is the 112th most marginal Tory seat nationally, with Labour needing a 9.0% swing to win. The constituency, centred around the town of Stevenage, Britain's first post-World War II new town, also includes parts of North and East Hertfordshire districts. Stevenage Council is the only one in the Anglia region to have had a Labour majority since it was created in 1973, with the party winning 27 of 39 seats in 2019.

Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in Stevenage?

Kevin Bonavia - Labour

Alex Clarkson - Conservatives

Paul Dawson - Green

Peter Hopper - Reform UK

Lisa Nash - Lib Dems

Joshua Smith - Christian People Alliance

MILTON KEYNES AND BUCKINGHAMSHIRE

Milton Keynes Central

The Conservative Party has held the Milton Keynes Central seat, based on the old Milton Keynes South constituency, since 2010. Iain Stewart won the 2019 election with a majority of 6,944 (10.8%). Following boundary changes, the notional majority has been slightly reduced to 4,952 (9.4%). This seat ranks as the 60th most marginal Tory seat nationally, with Labour needing a 4.7% swing to win. Milton Keynes Council has been hung since 2014, with Labour currently leading a minority administration after making gains in the 2023 local elections.

Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in Milton Keynes Central?

Frances Bonney - Green

James Cox - Lib Dems

Emily Darlington - Labour

David Reilly - Reform UK

Alfred Saint-Clare - Heritage

Johnny Luk - Conservatives

Aylesbury

The Conservatives won the Aylesbury seat in 2019 through Rob Butler with a majority of 17,373 (28.7%), holding a seat they have held since 1945. Following boundary changes, the notional majority remains stable at 16,640 (28.8%). This seat ranks as the 23rd most marginal Conservative seat in the Anglia region, with Labour needing a 14.4% swing to win and the Liberal Democrats needing a 14.9% swing. Aylesbury has historically been a safe Conservative seat, and the Conservative majority increased from 14,656 (24.9%) in 2017.

Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in Aylesbury?

Julie Atkins - Green

Rob Butler - Conservatives

Jan Gajdos - Workers' Party

Laura Kyrke-Smith - Labour

Steve Lambert - Lib Dems

Lesley Taylor - Reform UK

Richard Wilding - SDP

Milton Keynes North

The Conservatives won Milton Keynes North in 2019 with Ben Everitt claiming a majority of 6,255 (10.0%), which has been slightly increased to a 6,327 (13.1%) notional majority after boundary changes. This seat ranks as the seventh most marginal Conservative seat in the Anglia region, with Labour needing a 6.6% swing to win, making it their sixth most winnable seat in the region. Milton Keynes North is known for its fast-growing population and encompasses the more rural areas of Milton Keynes, stretching north towards Olney. Despite being historically hung, Milton Keynes Council has seen a minority Labour administration since 2014.

Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in Milton Keynes North?

Alan Francis - Green

Clare Tevlin - Lib Dems

Jane Duckworth - Reform UK

Chris Curtis - Labour

Ben Everitt - Conservatives

Buckingham & Bletchley

A new seat for 2024, this constituency merges the Buckingham part of the old constituency with Bletchley from Milton Keynes South. Greg Smith won for the Conservatives in 2019 with a majority of 20,411 votes, but the notional result shows a reduced Conservative majority of 13,345 votes, making it the 15th most marginal Conservative seat in the Anglia region. Historically, Buckingham was represented by notable figures such as John Bercow, who served as Speaker of the House of Commons, and Robert Maxwell of Labour.

Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in Buckingham & Bletchley?

Callum Anderson - Labour

Ray Brady - Independent

Jordan Cattell - Reform UK

Dominic Dyer - Lib Dems

Amanda Onwuemene - Green

Iain Stewart - Conservatives

