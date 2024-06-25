This article contains details some readers may find distressing

A security guard accused of a plot to kidnap, rape and murder the TV presenter Holly Willoughby had searched online for "how to meet people who plan to kidnap celebrities", a court has heard.

Gavin Plumb, 37, of Harlow, Essex, also allegedly searched online for "what does it feel like to be raped".

Prosecutor Alison Morgan KC went through a document of communications before jurors at Chelmsford Crown Court, with Det Con William Belsham of Essex Police in the witness box.

The officer agreed with the barrister that Plumb was using a mobile phone when he was arrested on 4 October last year and that officers kept it unlocked while they filmed some of the messages on it using body-worn cameras.

A court artist sketch of Gavin Plumb Credit: Elizabeth Cook/PA

He agreed that Plumb did not initially provide a PIN for the device, but that this was later provided through his legal representatives and officers sent the phone for a full download.

The jury also heard that Plumb, a shopping centre security officer, said that he would track the TV presenter's movements for a "simple place to strike but a home invasion is a better idea".

The defendant, writing in a WhatsApp message read to jurors, said: "That's all I need to do[...] Got a rough idea [of] her address so it's find it, track her movements for a simple place to strike but a home invasion is a better idea."

The message, from 2021, was sent to a person called Marc, who police believe was based in Ireland.

In another message read in court by prosecutors, Plumb said to 'Marc': "Get her to CNC; give us full permission to do as we please to her."

Plumb explained: "Consensual non consent [CNC]. We'll make her say we're aloud [sic] to do whatever we want to her and record it."

Plumb denies soliciting murder, incitement to rape and incitement to kidnap.

The trial continues.

