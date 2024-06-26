A man has been arrested after two reports of robberies which happened after electronic goods were put up for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

Essex Police said one of the robberies involved a suspect threatening the victim with a knife.

In both cases, which took place in Colchester, a buyer made contact with the seller and arrived at the agreed location to pay for the item, which included laptops and phones.

The buyer claimed to make a bank transfer on his phone, but it did not go through.

In one case, the suspect pushed the victim and stole the item. In the second, the suspect threatened a victim with a knife. Both victims were left shaken but unhurt.

A 41-year-old man from West Bergholt has been questioned on suspicion of two counts of robbery and released on bail whilst enquiries continue.

Detectives said they are aware that similar incidents may have taken place in the Colchester area which, at this stage, have not been reported.

Police are urging anyone affected to get in touch with them.

