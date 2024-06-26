Use our interactive map to explore the boundary changes in East Anglia

After weeks of intense campaigning, the moment of truth arrives on 4 July, when millions of voters will go to the polls to elect their MP.

Across 650 constituencies, electors will have the chance to choose the person to represent them in Parliament.

In the ITV News Anglia region, there are more than 70 constituencies.

You can find below a brief overview of each of those constituencies, their voting history and the list of candidates who are standing for each seat.

In seats where there have been boundary changes to reflect population change, notional results have been calculated.

These use ward-level data from local council election results, to give an idea of the result it would have returned had it existed at the time of the 2019 vote.

You can read more about the process here and find out about the a breakdown of the new boundary changes in the Anglia region here.

You can also follow the links below to watch reports from our journalists on the potential bellwether constituencies across the ITV News Anglia region, as part of our Battleground Anglia series.

