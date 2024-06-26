Play Brightcove video

Callum Fairhurst explores the marginal constituency of Colchester in one of a series of reports looking at the key General Election battlegrounds in the Anglia region.

Colchester has been represented by all three main political battles since the Second World War - and in 2024, it's once again on Labour's target list.

The seat in Essex is famous for being Britain's earliest recorded town, the Roman Camulodunum, but only recently became a city, for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

Colchester is the 12th most marginal Conservative seat in the Anglia region, out of 65.

It has been held by the Tories for nine years by the former MP Will Quince, who secured a majority of more than 9,000 votes in 2019, but has decided to leave Parliament.

Now an Olympic gold medalist wants to take his place. James Cracknell is standing for the Tories but it's likely to be a three-way battle, with Pam Cox for Labour and Martin Goss for the Lib Democrats.

Labour would need an 11.1% swing to win while the Liberal Dems would need an 18.8% swing.

Colchester is similar to the current constituency but Old Heath & The Hythe ward has been transferred to the Harwich & North Essex seat Credit: ITV News Anglia

Colchester has a mixed economy, with little heavy industry, but two successful industrial parks.

Among the largest employers are Essex University, which contributes about £60m a year to the local economy, and the army garrison, with about 5,000 direct jobs.

Watch Callum Fairhurst's video report above to see how people in the town are feeling, and hear from the candidates vying for their votes

Who is standing in the General Election 2024 in Colchester?

Pam Cox, Labour

James Cracknell, Conservative

Martin Goss, Liberal Democrat

Sara Nicola Ruth, Green Party

Terence Longstaff, Reform UK

James Piers Rolfe, Climate Party

Subscribe free to our Election Briefing newsletter here for exclusive and original campaign coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox at 5pm every weekday.