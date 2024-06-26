Play Brightcove video

Sarah Cooper looks at the state of play in the constituency of Northampton North as part of a series of reports looking at the key General Election battlegrounds in the Anglia region.

Northampton has been on a sporting high recently as the town's rugby club seized the Premiership title in a nail-biting game that could have gone either way.

And the contest between Conservatives and Labour in Northampton North looks similarly tense, as the seat is one of the most marginal Conservative seats in the Anglia region.

Labour would only need a 3.8% swing to take it and it is their number two target in the region, and 38th on the national list.

Boundary changes have moved the town centre ward of Castle into Northampton North along with Dallington and King's Heath.

Northampton North is the third most marginal Conservative seat in the Anglia region and the 49th nationally out of 372.

The town is famous for its brewing industry and is home to the headquarters of Carlsberg.

It is also renowned for its leather trade, with many high-end bespoke shoe-makers working in the area.

Watch Sarah Cooper's report above to find out how voters in the town are feeling ahead of the vote on 4 July.

The candidates standing in the 2024 General Election in Northampton North are:

Antony Antoniou, Reform UK

Eishar Bassan, Green

Dan Bennett, Con

Paul Clark, Ind

Christopher Leggett, Lib Dem

Khalid Razzaq, Workers Party of Britain

Lucy Rigby, Lab

