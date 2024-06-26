Play Brightcove video

Crowds gathered to watch a tug boat free the Baltic Arrow from the river bank

An 80 metre-long ship has been freed after it became stuck in a river bank, blocking a route to sea for nearly 12 hours.

The Baltic Arrow became embedded in the banks of the River Nene at both ends between the Port of Wisbech and Sutton Bridge around 9am on Tuesday.

A successful operation to rescue the trapped vessel was carried out on Tuesday evening on the rising tide.

The boat is understood to be carrying a cargo of timber, and had come from Riga in Latvia.

Crowds gathered to watch a tug boat tow the Baltic Arrow to safety on Tuesday evening.

Hayden Kearns, from Long Sutton, told ITV News Anglia he had driven down to have a look with his two children.

He said: "We know it happened a few years ago and they couldn't move it in the end - they had to cut the boat up then.

"We thought we'd come down this evening to have a look before anything like that happens."

Speaking before the vessel was freed, Sue Fletcher said she was unsure whether the tug boat would be able to tow the ship to safety.

"It's well wedged at this side in the mud and well wedged at the other side of the mud so it's in a predicament."

Crowds gathered to watch a tug boat tow the Baltic Arrow to safety. Credit: ITV Anglia

A spokesman for Fenland District Council said: "The Baltic Arrow ran aground on the morning of Tuesday between Wisbech and Ferry Corner while carrying a cargo of timber. All staff and crew are safe and no injuries were reported.

"The Wisbech Harbour Authority freed the ship later that evening, allowing it to continue its onward journey into Wisbech under its own power."

