Matthew Hudson looks at the state of play in South Cambridgeshire as part of a series of reports looking at the key General Election battlegrounds in the Anglia region.

South Cambridgeshire has been at the centre of the so-called Cambridge Phenomenon: the profusion of science parks which are major sites for intensive research and development.

And it's a site of intensive campaigning in the election - with the Lib Dems earmarking the Conservative-held seat as their top target in the region.

The party would only need a 1.3% swing to take the seat while Labour would need a 14.2% swing.

Boundary changes have significantly altered this seat - so much so that the sitting Conservative MP Anthony Browne is contesting the new neighbouring constituency of St Neots and Mid Cambridgeshire.

Liberal Democrats would need a 1.3% swing to win the South Cambridgeshire seat. Credit: ITV Anglia

South Cambridgeshire is the most marginal Conservative seat in the Anglia region and the 11th nationally out of 372.

IT and high-tech industries are important in the area surrounding Cambridge city, and manufacturing is also important in the constituency.

Watch Matthew Hudson's report above to find out how voters in the town are feeling ahead of the vote on 4 July.

The candidates standing in the 2024 General Election in South Cambridgeshire are:

Chris Carter-Chapman - Conservatives

Harrison Edwards - Reform UK

Miranda Fyfe - Greens

James Gordon - Independent

Pippa Heylings - Lib Dems

Luke Viner - Labour

