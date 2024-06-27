General Election 2024: Lib Dems eye up Tories' most marginal Anglia seat

  • Matthew Hudson looks at the state of play in South Cambridgeshire as part of a series of reports looking at the key General Election battlegrounds in the Anglia region.

South Cambridgeshire has been at the centre of the so-called Cambridge Phenomenon: the profusion of science parks which are major sites for intensive research and development.

And it's a site of intensive campaigning in the election - with the Lib Dems earmarking the Conservative-held seat as their top target in the region.

The party would only need a 1.3% swing to take the seat while Labour would need a 14.2% swing.

Boundary changes have significantly altered this seat - so much so that the sitting Conservative MP Anthony Browne is contesting the new neighbouring constituency of St Neots and Mid Cambridgeshire.

Liberal Democrats would need a 1.3% swing to win the South Cambridgeshire seat. Credit: ITV Anglia

South Cambridgeshire is the most marginal Conservative seat in the Anglia region and the 11th nationally out of 372.

IT and high-tech industries are important in the area surrounding Cambridge city, and manufacturing is also important in the constituency.

  • Watch Matthew Hudson's report above to find out how voters in the town are feeling ahead of the vote on 4 July.

The candidates standing in the 2024 General Election in South Cambridgeshire are:

  • Chris Carter-Chapman - Conservatives

  • Harrison Edwards - Reform UK

  • Miranda Fyfe - Greens

  • James Gordon - Independent

  • Pippa Heylings - Lib Dems

  • Luke Viner - Labour

