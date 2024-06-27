Police officers chasing a stolen Land Rover did not contribute to the death of a woman who was killed when it hit the car she was driving, the police watchdog has ruled.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct found the actions of all officers involved in the chase in Norfolk in August were "appropriate" and "in line with policy and guidance".

Aisatou Mballow Baldeh, 28, of Lowestoft, Suffolk died when the Land Rover being pursued by police crashed into the Nissan Juke she was driving.

The IOPC said it was now consulting with Norfolk Police over learning recommendations it had made.

Footage of the final moments of the chase was released by Norfolk Police following the sentencing hearing

Police had chased the stolen vehicle for 10 miles, including through a maize field, before it emerged on to a main road and crashed head-on.

Helicopter footage showed the final moments that Marcin Jablonski, 44, and his son, Thomaz Urbaniak, 26, tried to evade police during the lengthy pursuit.

In March, Jablonski, from Carlton Colville in Suffolk, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for causing death by dangerous driving while uninsured and while disqualified from driving.

Urbaniak, of Newmarket in Suffolk, received a two-year sentence for aggravated vehicle taking.

The images released by police showed the helicopter pilot relaying information to those on the ground while the vehicle was driving through the maize.

The IOPC said the investigation focused on the communication between officers on the ground and those in the police helicopter.

It concluded that the communication and actions of all officers involved were "in accordance with local and national policies, procedures, training and guidance".

IOPC regional director Mel Palmer said: "Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Aisatou Mballow-Baldeh and all those affected by this tragic incident.

"Our investigation was independent of the police and aimed to understand events leading up to the collision.

"We found the officers acted appropriately during and after the collision which followed a pursuit."

