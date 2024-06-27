A Pride charity said its celebrations would not be derailed, despite banners advertising its events being torn down within 18 hours of being put up.

The charity Pride In Luton has been advertising the event across the town which is due to take place on Saturday, 6 July.

However, less than a day after one of the banners was put up, the 26 plastic ties were cut and the poster was torn down.

After the charity posted on social media, Bedfordshire Police got in touch to help volunteers put it back up and show their support.

Scott Griffwood, a trustee of Pride In Luton, said it was the second time a banner had been ripped down in the past two weeks.

He said: "It's really disappointing that this is the second banner that has been destroyed.

"But we're not going to let that take away from Pride. Actually, Pride In Luton is about creating a safe, cohesive space for everyone to enjoy.

"It makes us more determined to be brighter, louder, more inclusive than any Pride has been before.

"We will just keep putting them back up. It does cost us as a charity and it means for every one we have to re-put up, it means we can't support a young person who may be struggling but we will just keep putting them back up because its about cohesion and about community."

The banner had been held onto the fence by 26 plastic ties which had all be cut. Credit: ITV Anglia

Officers from Bedfordshire Police said the banner was put up on a roundabout with no CCTV near the area.

Sgt Phill Boyd, who helped put the banner back up, said he and his team wanted to draw attention to the fact the damage was "unacceptable".

"We're in this together and we will not tolerate hate and abuse and targeted crime like this," he said.

"It's just abhorrent and disgusting and we need to stand together against it. There is no place for hate in Bedfordshire.

The banner was found damaged behind a structure along a road. Credit: ITV Anglia

"We're with Scott and the LGBTQ+ community. We're here to support our community and our partners. When we were notified there had been another criminal offence, a hate crime committed in the area, I wanted my team to be the first to come and support Scott.

"The message from Bedfordshire Police is really, really clear - there is no place for hate in Bedfordshire or anywhere. On your streets, in your home, in your workplace, in your parks, there is no place for hate."

Luton Pride will take place on Saturday 6 July in the Hat District from 1pm to 9pm.

