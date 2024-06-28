A security guard charged with plotting the rape, kidnap and murder of Holly Willoughby has told a jury his online messaging about the alleged abduction was "fantasy".

Gavin Plumb, 37, from Harlow in Essex, gave evidence at his trial for the first time on Friday at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Speaking about his WhatsApp communications with someone who went by the name of Marc, he conceded that when he said he needed to "follow her movements" and "set everything up", he was talking about a "fantasy of setting up an abduction".

He allegedly said he would jump over a wall outside Ms Willoughby's house following a kidnap attempt during his online chat with the undercover officer.

But, giving evidence, Plumb told the jury he weighed between 25-30 stone when he was arrested meaning he had "more chance of tripping over the step walking down".

When questioned by defence barrister Sasha Wass KC about his chats about Ms Willoughby, he agreed that they "degraded" the star.

Plumb said: "Looking back at it now, it’s something that is massively regrettable because it’s not the kind of chat I would normally participate in."

He told the jury his discussions with a man who gave his name as Marc were "dark", but insisted: "It wasn’t going to be any more than me and him chatting."

The 37-year-old added he did not ask a man who turned out to be the undercover officer for "help" in carrying out the alleged plot.

Plumb did admit he got "a rush of excitement" during an online chat about keeping the television presenter in a dungeon.

He said: "It was chat online, get my gratification, move on."

Plumb admitted he thought about Ms Willoughby about five or six times a day.

He denies soliciting murder, incitement to rape and incitement to kidnap the presenter and the trial continues.

