A self-confessed fantasist accused of hatching a plot to kidnap, rape and murder Holly Willoughby told a jury he was "heartbroken, disgusted and shocked" that his online chats connected to the alleged plan have come out.

Gavin Plumb, from Harlow in Essex, told Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday his "dark" discussions were "massively regrettable", but insisted the alleged plans were "a fantasy" and not real.

He was accused of having an "obsession" with the television presenter by the prosecution.

The defendant told the court he was "sorry for the contents of the chat, absolutely" and said: "I’m absolutely heartbroken, disgusted and shocked that it has come out."

He apologised for the "graphic and violent" contents of some of the chats, and said some of the words he had used were a way to "get my gratification, move on".

The 37-year-old conceded his internet conversations were “coming across” like a genuine plot, but told jurors: "There’s no plan."

Plumb told the jury he did not ask a man who turned out to be an undercover officer for "help" in carrying out the alleged plot.

Giving evidence on Friday, the defendant also said his WhatsApp communications with a man who went by the name of Marc were talking about a "fantasy of setting up an abduction".

Plumb agreed with his barrister Sasha Wass KC that his chats about Ms Willoughby "degraded her".

He also denied asking the undercover officer or a man called Marc via the chats to travel for the alleged plot.

Prosecutor Alison Morgan put to Plumb: "As these messages read, you are discussing a plan in which Holly Willoughby will be kidnapped, raped repeatedly and then killed."

He replied: "There’s no plan."

Plumb added: "The chat is coming across that way, but there’s no plan."

The defendant told the court he was "sorry for the contents of the chat, absolutely" and said: "I’m absolutely heartbroken, disgusted and shocked that it has come out."

He also admitted to the jury he had bought a "kit" from Amazon that included a whip, lead, shackles, blindfold and clamps with black rope.

And asked by Ms Wass if, by the time of his arrest in 2023 if any of the equipment had been used on anybody other than himself but Plumb replied: "No."

Plumb denies soliciting murder, incitement to rape and incitement to kidnap.

The trial continues.

