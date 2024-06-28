A sexual predator who raped a lone woman down an alley more than 40 years ago has been jailed thanks to DNA technology.

Michael Elksnis, 69, from Great Yarmouth in Norfolk, approached the victim in the early hours of 20 August 1981 and tried to start a conversation.

He followed the woman and repeatedly asked her to go home with him but refused to take no for an answer when she asked him to leave her alone.

When she refused to go home with him, he offered to help her find a taxi.

He then took advantage of the situation, and led her up an alleyway on the pretence he was taking her to the taxi rank. Once in the alley, he raped the woman.

The victim reported the incident to the police at the time and officers found forensic samples.

As part of an ongoing operation to tackle historic rape and sexual assaults, the evidence was re-examined and there was a match to Elksnis’ DNA.

Elksnis was found guilty of rape and was sentenced at Luton Crown Court to five years in prison.

He was also placed on the sex offenders register.

Det Sgt Jo Goodson, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: "This was a predatory attack by a man who saw an opportunity to prey on a lone woman.

"Elksnis was able to continue living his life for years while his victim suffered from the lasting effects of being a victim of rape.

"I commend the victim for her bravery throughout the case, and having to relive this four decades later."

