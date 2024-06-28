Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment Gavin Plumb is arrested by police who force their way into his house.

Footage of the moment the man behind a plot to kidnap, rape and murder Holly Willoughby was arrested has been released.

Jurors at Chelmsford Crown Court were shown the recording on Friday, during which officers force their way into Gavin Plumb's home in Harlow, Essex, and inform him of his arrest.

"What's going on?" the 37-year-old asks repeatedly, before being informed that he is being arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to kidnap.

"To who? Can you please explain to me what the hell is going on?" he repeats.

The officer tells him that the person concerned is "Holly Willoughby - that's the allegation".

"Ok..." says Plumb. "Where's that come from?"

After the officer explains that he will be questioned at the police station, Plumb says: "I'm not going to lie, she is a fantasy of mine. She is a fantasy of a lot of guys, isn't she?"

Earlier on Friday, Plumb gave evidence on the fifth day of the trial, telling the court that the discussions about kidnapping, raping and murdering the former This Morning presenter had simply been "fantasy".

He said he did not ask a man who turned out to be an undercover officer for “help” in carrying out the alleged plot.

The 37-year-old said he got a “rush of excitement” about keeping Ms Willoughby in a “dungeon”, but again insisted “I knew it was online chat”.

He said his words were a way to “get my gratification, move on”.

Giving evidence at Chelmsford Crown Court, Plumb said his WhatsApp communications with Marc were “not the kind of chat I would normally participate in”.

He denies soliciting murder, incitement to rape and incitement to kidnap.

The trial continues.

