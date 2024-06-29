A man in his 30s has died after a gun went off in a house - while police were outside.

It happened on St Kilda Road, Luton, Bedfordshire, at around 8.55pm on Friday, while officers were investigating an earlier firearms incident.

Bedfordshire Police has referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Earlier on Friday, a gun had gone off in nearby Sundon Park Road - sparking a police investigation.

That led them to St Kilda Road, but a gun went off inside the property before officers entered.

They carried out first aid but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Supt Hob Hoque, from Bedfordshire Police, said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died at this time.

"We understand the impact an incident like this can have on not just loved ones but the community more widely.

"The family are being supported by specialist officers and we ask the public to respect their right to privacy at this difficult time and avoid speculation.

“A higher police presence will be in place over the coming days to carry out further investigative work and reassure the public.”

Police say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with either incident.

