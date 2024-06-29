A man is in hospital in a critical condition after being stabbed multiple times near a park.

The victim, who is in his 20s, was found in Seymour Street, close to Central Park in Chelmsford, Essex, at approximately 6.40pm on Friday following reports of an assault.

No-one has been arrested, according to an Essex Police spokesperson.

The man was flown to Royal London Hospital by air ambulance and is in a critical condition.

Other emergency services were called including the Essex Ambulance Service.A spokesperson for the ambulance service said: "An ambulance, a rapid response vehicle and the air ambulance were sent to reports of a stabbing near Seymour Street Chelmsford yesterday at 6.40pm. A male in his 20s was taken by air to the Royal London Hospital for treatment."

The Seymour Street area remains cordoned off and is likely to stay blocked off for the rest of Saturday while officers carry out investigations.

