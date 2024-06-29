A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after being caught by an off-duty Met Police officer.

The 16-year-old was stopped after Essex Police were called to reports of a fight involving a group of boys in Southend High Street, Essex, at around 7pm on Friday.

He was stopped after being chased on foot by the off-duty Met Police officer.

Essex Police later arrested the teenager on suspicion of attempted murder, in connection with a serious assault Chapel Road in Shoeburyness, on the edge of Southend, on 19 May.

Investigations are continuing into the attack.

The 16-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article and class B or C drug.

A knife was found in a nearby bin after the arrest.

District Commander for Southend, Chief Insp Jo Collins, said: "I would like to commend the actions of the off duty Metropolitan Police Officer, who ran towards an individual suspected of holding a knife in order to protect the safety of the wider public.

"This bravery is admirable and demonstrates the courage that police officers across the country show every day."

