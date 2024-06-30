Play Brightcove video

ITV News Anglia reporter Natalie Gray went along to join in the fun at the Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival.

Thousands of people flocked to a coastal resort to celebrate vehicles of all ages and sizes.

The Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival on Saturday and Sunday attracted 500 vehicles as well as tens of thousands of visitors.

Now in its eight year, it is a popular attraction for the Norfolk town's famous Golden Mile and draws in people from children to vehicle enthusiasts.

And it was not just cars and bikes at the event - Titan the Robot from ITV's Britain's Got Talent show was also a crowd-pleaser.

The festival was hailed a major success with Asa Morrison, Chief Executive for Visit Great Yarmouth, said: "The main attraction is that it is an eclectic mix of different vehicles, different bikes and really unusual stuff and a mix of attractions and activities just to give everyone a good day out in Great Yarmouth."

