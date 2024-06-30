A light aircraft has crashed on an independent airfield on Saturday morning.

Emergency services including firefighters, police and paramedics were called to Beccles Aerodrome on Brock Road, Beccles, on the Norfolk and Suffolk border.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said six crews were sent to the scene and confirmed four people were involved in the aircraft crash.

She did not know the nature of the injuries.

The spokesperson added the fire service had limited involvement and left within half an hour of arriving at the airfield.

A member of staff at Beccles Aerodrome confirmed on Sunday that the site was open after the crash.

Suffolk Police and the East of England Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know