A man who impersonated a police officer and used fake blue lights to pull over a woman in her car has received a suspended prison sentence.

Chris Green, 32, of Nursery Close in Peterborough, illuminated a blue LED light in the windscreen of his car in Corsham, Wiltshire, on May 6 last year.

He was also found to have handcuffs, a baseball bat and an LED lightbar inside his car after he was arrested, according to a Wiltshire Police spokesman.

The force said Green claimed to be a police officer working for an undercover crime unit and challenged the woman on her driving.

Green then noticed the woman’s son in the car and left.

Immediately after the "concerning incident" the woman contacted Wiltshire Police and officers found the defendant.

Green was charged and later convicted of impersonating a police officer following a trial.

He appeared before Swindon Magistrates’ Court on Friday and where he received a six-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, according to Wiltshire Police.

Green was also ordered to pay £620 costs and a £154 surcharge.

Speaking after the case, Det Insp Matt Smith said: "This is a very concerning and unsettling incident for the victim involved, who had every reason to believe she was being stopped by a genuine police officer.

"We appreciate the significant community impact that incidents like this have, particularly for women."

