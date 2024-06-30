Play Brightcove video

Rob Setchell reports on Joshua's marathon fundraising camp.

An 11-year-old scout has spent a year camping in his garden to raise thousands of pounds for the hospice which cared for his grandparents.

Joshua Fuller, from Monkston, near Milton Keynes, has endured storms, heatwaves and gone through three different tents in his fundraising quest.

He has clocked up 365 nights camping outside the family home - and is showing no sign of being ready to come back indoors.

"I've been in this tent for a long time and I kind of like it now," he said.

"I've had a lot of support. Most of my friends and family have donated once or even twice."

The schoolboy's efforts have raised more than £4,000 for the nearby Willen Hospice, which cared for his grandparents in the final days of their lives.

For his birthday in April, he asked for donations instead of presents.

Joshua Fuller has raised more than £4,000 for Willen Hospice.

Matron Amy Malburn said: "Without people like Joshua we couldn't deliver the care we do to the people of Milton Keynes. It is fundamental that we have their support.

"We're up against a difficult financial climate currently and we're struggling but we're very grateful for all the support people like Joshua are giving us."

Joshua's mum Emily, who has occasionally joined her son in camping out, said she had been stunned by his ability to sleep in all weathers."It's been minus six," she said. "We've had so many storms. I think Storm Isha was the worst one in January.

"It literally pushed the front of the tent right against the door so we couldn't get out.

"I had no air in my air bed and I was on the patio but his air bed was fine and he was fast asleep!"Joshua's original target was to camp for 200 nights. Having smashed that, he has now set his sights on reaching 1,000.

