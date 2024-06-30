A two-seater plane has crashed on a country estate.

The incident happened at Heveningham Hall near Halesworth in Suffolk at around 1.15pm on Sunday.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said a man and woman have been injured.

Five crews of firefighters were called and supported the East Anglian Air Ambulance as well as paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust.

The fire service left just before 2pm.

It comes days after an Air Accident Investigations Branch report was published about a light plane crash which crashed in July last year at the annual Heveningham Hall Country Fair.

The plane which crashed at Heveningham Hall estate in Suffolk in July 2023. Credit: East Anglia News Service

The report found the plane had crashed into an unlicensed soft grass airstrip, landing on its nose and flipping.

The pilot was was seriously injured.

Event organisers said they were improving its risk management.

The crash on Sunday happened the day of this year's Heveningham Hall Country Fair but it is not known if the flight was part of the event.

It also comes after another light aircraft crashed at Beccles Aerodrome on Saturday, injuring four people.

ITV News Anglia has approached the East of England Ambulance Service for comment.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know