A security guard who plotted to kidnap, rape and murder Holly Willoughby was a "prolific liar" who gained sexual arousal from his "real" plans, a court has heard.

Gavin Plumb, from Harlow, Essex, is on trial at Chelmsford Crown Court and on Monday the prosecution told a jury that they could tell it was a real plan because there is nothing “sexy or gratifying” about the “boring details”.

Hearing the prosecution's closing statement, jurors were told that the 37-year-old’s sexual motive was clear in his “appalling messages” to others online.

He is accused of attempting to live his “ultimate fantasy” and has been described by the prosecution as someone who had an “obsession” with Ms Willoughby.

During her closing speech, Alison Morgan KC said Plumb, who used the username “Big Bear” online, went to “great lengths to suggest to other people it was not fantasy”.

Plumb previously told jurors his messages were ‘just chatting’ and ‘fantasy’ Credit: Elizabeth Cook/PA

She said the defendant swore and said “it’s really happening” when an undercover police officer sent him an image of a flight booking.

Ms Morgan told the court: “These, members of the jury, were the defendant’s words when he realised that another person, who he believed to be called David Nelson, was genuinely prepared to join him in his plan to attack Holly Willoughby.

“When he believed that David Nelson had just booked a flight to travel from the US … to join in that attack – ‘it’s really happening’.

“He didn’t say: ‘Don’t do that, I was just kidding.’ He didn’t say: ‘This is just fantasy, you haven’t bought a flight have you?’ He didn’t say: ‘I don’t really trust you because the name on your flight booking doesn’t match with your username.’”

Ms Morgan also pointed to Plumb’s previous convictions which she said showed he had a “tendency” to commit acts aimed at controlling and terrifying women.

Ms Morgan also said the “boring detail” in Plumb’s online messaging is “what tells you it’s real”.

Referencing Plumb booking time off work, she told the court: “What’s sexy or gratifying about boring details?”

Ms Morgan said: “I suggest to you that he is a prolific liar who has sought to minimise the extent of his criminality.

“What you see is a sly individual – he knows why police are there… he knows what he’s got hidden away and he knows what’s on his phone.”

The defendant, of Harlow, Essex, denies soliciting murder, incitement to rape and incitement to kidnap.

The trial continues.