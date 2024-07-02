Play Brightcove video

ITV News Anglia's Rob Setchell looks at the state of play in the constituency of Great Yarmouth as part of a series of reports looking at the key General Election battlegrounds in the Anglia region.

It is a typical English coastal resort - the fairground rides, ice cream shops and golden sandy beaches luring millions of visitors to Great Yarmouth in Norfolk every year.

And a t this year's General Election, it is a constituency which could see its political tides turn.

At the last election in 2019, former Conservative Cabinet Minister Sir Brandon Lewis secured a majority of over 17,000.

In March, however, he announced he would not stand again in 2024 and current polls are indicating Labour and Reform UK will fight a close battle to take control of the seat.

The Great Yarmouth constituency includes a number of popular seaside towns. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Around three-quarters of voters backed Brexit and away from its classic amusements, Great Yarmouth faces familiar challenges for English seaside towns - it is one of the most deprived areas in the country.

Great Yarmouth had a Conservative majority of over 17,000 in 2019 - but will that lead be smashed by Labour and Reform UK? Credit: ITV News Anglia

The constituency also includes Hemsby - a small town further north where voters will be deciding who can tackle the problem threatening their way of life - coastal erosion.

More and more homes have been dragged back from the crumbling cliff edge in recent years, while other homeowners have been left with no other option but to have their properties demolished.

The popular seaside resort of Great Yarmouth could be part of a political turning of the tides this election. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The candidates standing in the 2024 General Election in Great Yarmouth are:

Catherine Anne Blaiklock, English Democrats.

Paul David Brown, Independent.

James Tovey Clark, Conservatives.

Keir Ellis Cozens, Labour.

Rupert James Graham Lowe, Reform UK.

Trevor Rawson, Green Party.

Clare Chantal Roullier, Independent.

Fionna Tod, Liberal Democrat.

