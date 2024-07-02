A security guard accused of plotting to kidnap, rape and murder Holly Willoughby was an "isolated and lonely individual" who was "living out a fantasy", a court has heard.

Defending him at Chelmsford Crown Court on Tuesday, Gavin Plumb's barrister said the Essex security guard's plot was "dark and twisted, but a fantasy nonetheless."

During her closing speech to the jury, Sasha Wass KC said the 37-year-old “had neither the means or the opportunity to carry out any of the things he mentioned in his chats”.

Plumb has previously been described by the prosecution as someone who had an “obsession” with the star and that his plans were "real".

The jury retired on Tuesday afternoon to consider their verdict.

Earlier, Ms Wass told jurors that Plumb's messages were "vile and misogynistic" but he “will never meet and had no intention of meeting” Ms Willoughby.

Addressing what Plumb’s defence is to the charges, she said: “His defence was made clear from the moment police entered his house in order to arrest him.

“You saw the video footage. He didn’t know why on earth the police had come to arrest him.

“As far as he was concerned, he had done nothing wrong.

Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment Gavin Plumb was arrested at his home in Harlow

“When police finally disclosed to him the name Holly Willoughby he said ‘not gonna lie, she’s a fantasy of mine’.

“‘She’s a fantasy of mine’. She’s a fantasy of a lot of guys, isn’t she?”

Ms Wass also told jurors it “would not be fair to hold (Plumb’s) previous convictions against him”.

Gavin Plumb previously told jurors his alleged plans were a ‘fantasy’ Credit: Elizabeth Cook/PA

The defendant tried to kidnap two air hostesses off a train in 2006, and in 2008 he attempted to falsely imprison two 16-year-old girls at a shop, his trial had earlier been told.

Ms Wass said: “Mr Plumb’s age at the time, his personal circumstances at the time, the period that has passed since they took place and the fact he pleaded guilty are reasons it wouldn’t be right and it would not be fair to hold his previous convictions against him.

“I would urge you to stick to the evidence in this indictment and the central question – is this a serious plan or is it a fantasy?”

Plumb, of Harlow, Essex, denies soliciting murder, incitement to rape and incitement to kidnap.

The trial continues.