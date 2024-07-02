Latest General Election results for Norfolk - every constituency result as it happens
Follow the results as they are declared with our live map
Ten seats are being contested in Norfolk in the 2024 General Election, with overnight counting getting under way from 10pm.
Follow our results for each constituency below and explore our interactive map above, which will be updated as the results for each seat are announced.
In the 2019 election, the Conservatives won every seat in Norfolk apart from Norwich South, which was held by Labour's Clive Lewis for a third term.
This time around a new seat will be contested, with the formation of the Waveney Valley constituency, which crosses county borders into Suffolk.
It is made up of a significant portion of the previous South Norfolk seat, but also takes territory from four other constituencies.
You can read more about the boundary changes and the thinking behind them here.
BROADLAND AND FAKENHAM
Result: NOT YET DECLARED
Broadland and Fakenham is a safe Conservative seat held by Jerome Mayhew, who won in 2019 - when it was simply named Broadland - with a majority of 21,861 votes (38.4%). The notional Conservative majority is slightly reduced to 19,825 votes (37.5%) due to boundary changes, making it the 105th safest Tory seat nationally of 372. The constituency, which includes parts of the Broads National Park, has a largely rural geography with the addition of Fakenham better reflecting its broader area.
Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in Broadland and Fakenham?
Jan Davis - Green
Leyla Hannbeck - Lib Dems
Eric Masters - Reform UK
Jerome Mayhew - Conservatives
Iain Simpson - Labour
GREAT YARMOUTH
Result: NOT YET DECLARED
Great Yarmouth is a Conservative seat won by Sir Brandon Lewis in 2019 with a majority of 17,663 votes (40.6%) - though he stood down ahead of this election. He had turned it from a Labour seat to a comfortable Tory hold during his 14 years. The notional Conservative majority remains unchanged due to no boundary changes, making it the 82nd safest Tory seat nationally of 372. The constituency covers the urban areas of Yarmouth and Gorleston as well as agricultural regions, with key sectors being agriculture, tourism, and offshore gas exploitation. It was listed by the government as the second-most deprived constituency in the Anglia region in 2019.
Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in Great Yarmouth?
Catherine Blaiklock - English Democrats
Paul Brown - Independent
James Clark - Conservatives
Keir Cozens - Labour
Rupert Lowe - Reform UK
Trevor Rawson - Green
Clare Roullier - Independent
Fionna Tod - Lib Dems
MID NORFOLK
Result: NOT YET DECLARED
A rural seat won by Conservative George Freeman in 2019 with a majority of 22,594 votes (40.2%), its boundaries have been redrawn to take in parts of the South West Norfolk and cede some to South Norfolk. The notional Conservative majority has slightly increased - by proportion - to 20,388 (41.5%) due to boundary changes, making it the 74th safest Tory seat nationally of 372. The constituency is predominantly rural, covering areas west of Norwich, from Guist in the north to Dereham and Attleborough in the south.
Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in Mid Norfolk?
George Freeman - Conservatives
Ash Haynes - Green
Stuart Howard - Lib Dems
Kabeer Kher - Reform UK
Michael Rosen - Labour
NORTH NORFOLK
Result: NOT YET DECLARED
The third-smallest constituency in England, excluding the Isle of Wight, North Norfolk elected Conservative Duncan Baker in 2019 with a majority of 14,395 votes (28.3%). The notional Conservative majority remains stable after boundary changes, at 14,492 (28.3%), making it the 182nd most marginal Tory seat nationally of 372. The constituency stretches along the Norfolk coastline and has the highest proportion of people over 65 and White British residents in the region. It was held by Lib Dem Norman Lamb between 2001 and 2019, who ended 31 years of Tory control.
Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in North Norfolk?
Steffan Aquarone - Lib Dems
Duncan Baker - Conservatives
Cathy Cordiner-Achenbach - Labour
Liz Dixon - Green
Jason Patchett - Reform UK
NORTH WEST NORFOLK
Result: NOT YET DECLARED
North West Norfolk was won for the Conservatives by James Wild in 2019 with a majority of 19,922 votes (42.7%). The notional Conservative majority was slightly increased by boundary changes to 21,077 (43.4%), making it the 48th safest Tory seat nationally of 372. The constituency, centered around the port town of King's Lynn, includes tourist and wildlife attractions in Hunstanton, the royal estate of Sandringham, and Castle Rising.
Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in North West Norfolk?
Rob Colwell - Lib Dems
Tim Leaver - Labour
Phil Walton - Reform UK
Michael de Whalley - Green
James Wild - Conservatives
NORWICH NORTH
Result: NOT YET DECLARED
Norwich North is a marginal Conservative seat won at the last election by the departing Chloe Smith, with a majority of 4,738 votes (10.2%). The notional Conservative majority was slightly increased by boundary changes to 6,365 (12.6%), making it the 80th most marginal Tory seat nationally of 372. The seat contains the northern suburbs of Norwich, excluding the main city centre, with areas in both Broadland District Council and Norwich City Council. Labour would need a 6.3% swing to win it, making it their second most winnable seat in Norfolk, Suffolk, and Essex.
Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in Norwich North?
Chika Akinwale - Lib Dems
Fiona Grace - Independent
Alice Macdonald - Labour
Ben Price - Green
Charlotte Salomon - Conservatives
Nick Taylor - Reform UK
NORWICH SOUTH
Result: NOT YET DECLARED
Norwich South appears a relatively safe Labour seat won by Clive Lewis in 2019 with a majority of 12,760 votes (24.7%). The notional Labour majority is slightly smaller (12,583, 24.5%) due to boundary changes, with the Conservatives needing a 12.3% swing to win. It is the safest Labour seat in the Anglia region and the 92nd most marginal Labour seat nationally of 200. The constituency includes Norwich's historical features, city centre, and the University of East Anglia, with a high proportion of social and private renters. The seat was taken by the Liberal Democrats in 2010 with a surprise win over former Labour cabinet minister Charles Clarke, and won back by Mr Lewis in 2015.
Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in Norwich South?
Sean Bennett - Lib Dems
Graham Burton - Reform UK
Elizabeth Davey - Independent
Linda Law - Party of Women
Clive Lewis - Labour
Jamie Osborn - Green
David Thomas - Conservatives
SOUTH NORFOLK
Result: NOT YET DECLARED
South Norfolk is traditionally a safe Conservative seat, won in 2019 by Richard Bacon with a majority of 21,275 (34.0%), though he stood down before this election. The notional Conservative majority is slightly reduced to 17,175 (33.1%) due to boundary changes, with Labour needing a 16.6% swing to win and the Liberal Democrats needing a 19.8% swing. It is the 31st most marginal Conservative seat in the Anglia region and the 144th safest Tory seat nationally. The constituency includes commuter towns on the southern and western edges of Norwich, such as Wymondham, Poringland, Loddon, and Long Stratton, and contains the Norfolk & Norwich Hospital.
Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in South Norfolk?
Chris Brown - Lib Dems
Paco Davila - Independent
Ben Goldsborough - Labour
Chris Harrison - Reform UK
Jason Maguire - SDP
Catherine Rowett - Green
Poppy Simister-Thomas - Conservatives
SOUTH WEST NORFOLK
Result: NOT YET DECLARED
Former Prime Minister Liz Truss won this seat for the Conservative Party in 2019 with a majority of 26,195 votes (50.9%), with a slightly reduced notional majority due to boundary changes (24,180, 50.3%)). The seat has been Conservative since 1964 and is the 13th safest Tory seat nationally. The constituency includes rural communities like Mundford and larger market towns such as Thetford, Downham Market, and Swaffham, and is the largest constituency in the Anglia region, covering 448 square miles.
Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in South West Norfolk?
James Bagge - Independent
Gary Conway - Heritage Party
Pallavi Devulapalli - Green
Lorraine Douglas - Comm
Earl Elvis of East Anglia - OMRLP
Terry Jermy - Labour
Toby Mckenzie - Reform UK
Josie Ratcliffe - Lib Dems
Liz Truss - Conservatives
WAVENEY VALLEY
Result: NOT YET DECLARED
Based on local level voting data, the newly-created cross-county Waveney Valley seat is a notional Conservative majority of 22,364 (43.6%). It takes portions from five existing seats, but 40% of it is from the old South Norfolk constituency. This new seat is the 46th safest Tory seat nationally out of 372, with Labour needing a 21.8% swing to win, though it is one of the Greens' top targets nationally, requiring a 26.4% swing. Geographically, it spans Norfolk and Suffolk, including the towns of Diss, Harleston, Bungay, Halesworth, and Eye, with Diss being the largest town.
Who is standing in the 2024 General Election in Waveney Valley?
Scott Huggins - Reform UK
Gurpreet Padda - Labour
Adrian Ramsay - Greens
Richard Rout - Conservatives
Maya Severyn - SDP
John Shreeve - Lib Dems
