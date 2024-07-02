Police called to a house hours before a teenager started the fire that killed his grandmother did not consider him enough of a risk to be detained, an inquest has heard.

Chanatorn Croghan, known as Marco, was 19 when he started the fire at 89-year-old Vera Croghan’s home on Unthank Road in Norwich in December 2020.

He was detained indefinitely in hospital after admitting manslaughter by diminished responsibility and arson.

An inquest in Norwich was told that officers had been called to the house by Marco's father Richard Croghan, who said he feared for his life.

He had earlier told the inquest his son "appeared blank, expressionless, incapable of thought. It was like talking to a cat.”

Three officers attended with sirens and blue lights - the highest response level - and were there within 15 minutes.

PC Donna Taylor told the inquest that when they arrived Mr Croghan seemed jittery and anxious.

Bodyworn camera footage was shown of what happened when the officers entered the house, with Mr Croghan staying downstairs with PC Thomas Colgan while PC Taylor went to speak to Marco upstairs.

PC Taylor had previously met Marco earlier in the year when he had a mental health episode, she said.

She said she had a short conversation with him and told the inquest he looked calm and well.

Marco told her there had been a disagreement over the use of his father’s phone.

Despite Mr Croghan’s insistence that he felt his life to be in danger, neither officer felt that to be the case, the court was told.

They did not find that any offence had taken place which justified Marco's arrest or removal from the house.

PC Colgan said he had been made aware that Mrs Croghan was also in the property but given the late hour he assumed she was asleep and that she did not need to be woken due to an argument over a mobile phone.

The officers told Mr Croghan they would not arrest Marco "just because he’d stared at him in an aggressive manner".

They added that if Mr Croghan felt in danger he could put something against his bedroom door and call 999 again.

Despite Mr Croghan saying his son was mentally ill yet had avoided taking medication, PC Colgan told the inquest that ultimately he felt it was just an argument between a father and son over a phone.

He told Mr Croghan: “I didn’t know you. I only had your word. I had to keep an open mind. Just because someone beat someone else to the phone it doesn’t mean we take their side”.

Just hours after the officers left the property Marco started a fire which killed his grandmother.

The inquest will continue to hear more evidence on Wednesday.

