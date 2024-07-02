The organisers of a country fair where a two-seater plane crashed less than a year after a similar incident in the same place said it had already upgraded safety measures.

The two occupants of the crash at Heveningham Hall, Suffolk, on Sunday - a man and a woman - sustained minor injuries and were discharged from hospital later in the day.

It came days after an Air Accident Investigations Branch report was published about a light plane crash which crashed in July last year at the annual Heveningham Hall Country Fair.

The report found the plane had crashed into an unlicensed soft grass airstrip, landing on its nose and flipping, seriously injuring the pilot.

The plane which crashed at Heveningham Hall estate in Suffolk in July 2023. Credit: East Anglia News Service

On Monday, the organisers of the country fair confirmed all of the recommendations from the report had been put in place prior to this year's event.

They also said the aircraft - a Jodel D18 - was a public fly-in aeroplane and the AAIB would carry out an inquiry in the coming weeks.

The East of England Ambulance Service said it sent an air ambulance, a response car, two ambulances, a critical care response vehicle and an ambulance officer vehicle, though Heveningham Hall said the air ambulance was not deployed and was already there as part of a fundraiser.

Another light aircraft crashed at Beccles Aerodrome on Saturday, injuring four people.