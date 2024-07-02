General Election 2024: The vulnerable Milton Keynes Tory seat being hotly contested
Sophie Wiggins explores the constituency of Milton Keynes central in one of a series of reports looking at the key General Election battlegrounds in the Anglia region
The battle for the Buckinghamshire city of Milton Keynes is hotting up, with one of its seats among the most winnable seats for Labour in the whole of the Anglia region.
Both Milton Keynes North and Milton Keynes Central are currently Conservative-held seats but Labour has them in its sights on 4 July.
Under boundary changes, the city will gain an extra MP at this election going from two to three, with the creation of the new Buckingham and Bletchley seat.
Labour would need only a 4.7% swing to take the Central seat - the party's third most winnable seat in the region, after Peterborough and Northampton North.
Milton Keynes is famous for technology and innovation and only last year hosted world leaders to an AI safety summit at Bletchley Park - the famous home of Second World War code-breakers.
The council has been hung since 2014 but is run by a minority Labour administration.
At the 2023 local elections Labour and the Liberal Democrats made gains at the expense of the Conservatives. Labour took the biggest share of the votes at 38% with a swing of about 5%.
The candidates in the three constituencies are as follows:
Milton Keynes Central
Frances Bonney - Green
James Cox - Lib Dems
Emily Darlington - Labour
David Reilly - Reform UK
Alfred Saint-Clare - Heritage
Johnny Luk - Conservatives
Milton Keynes North
Chris Curtis - Labour
Jane Duckworth - Reform UK
Ben Everitt - Conservatives
Alan Francis - Green
Clare Tevlin - Lib Dems
Buckingham and Bletchley
Callum Anderson - Labour
Ray Brady - Independent
Jordan Cattell - Reform UK
Dominic Dyer - Lib Dems
Amanda Onwuemene - Green
Iain Stewart - Conservatives
