Play Brightcove video

Sophie Wiggins explores the constituency of Milton Keynes central in one of a series of reports looking at the key General Election battlegrounds in the Anglia region

The battle for the Buckinghamshire city of Milton Keynes is hotting up, with one of its seats among the most winnable seats for Labour in the whole of the Anglia region.

Both Milton Keynes North and Milton Keynes Central are currently Conservative-held seats but Labour has them in its sights on 4 July.

Under boundary changes, the city will gain an extra MP at this election going from two to three, with the creation of the new Buckingham and Bletchley seat.

Labour would need only a 4.7% swing to take the Central seat - the party's third most winnable seat in the region, after Peterborough and Northampton North.

Milton Keynes is famous for technology and innovation and only last year hosted world leaders to an AI safety summit at Bletchley Park - the famous home of Second World War code-breakers.

Milton Keynes Central is the 4th most marginal Conservative seat in the Anglia region of 65. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The council has been hung since 2014 but is run by a minority Labour administration.

At the 2023 local elections Labour and the Liberal Democrats made gains at the expense of the Conservatives. Labour took the biggest share of the votes at 38% with a swing of about 5%.

The candidates in the three constituencies are as follows:

Milton Keynes Central

Frances Bonney - Green

James Cox - Lib Dems

Emily Darlington - Labour

David Reilly - Reform UK

Alfred Saint-Clare - Heritage

Johnny Luk - Conservatives

Milton Keynes North

Chris Curtis - Labour

Jane Duckworth - Reform UK

Ben Everitt - Conservatives

Alan Francis - Green

Clare Tevlin - Lib Dems

Buckingham and Bletchley

Callum Anderson - Labour

Ray Brady - Independent

Jordan Cattell - Reform UK

Dominic Dyer - Lib Dems

Amanda Onwuemene - Green

Iain Stewart - Conservatives

Subscribe free to our Election Briefing newsletter here for exclusive and original campaign coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox at 5pm every weekday.