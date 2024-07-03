The daughter of Sir Captain Tom Moore, Hannah Ingram-Moore, and her husband Colin have been disqualified from acting as charity trustees following an investigation.

The Charity Commission opened a case into the foundation shortly after the 100-year-old died in 2021, and launched its inquiry in June 2022.

It came amid concerns about its management and independence from the family of Captain Sir Tom, who raised nearly £39m for NHS Charities Together by walking 100 laps of his garden during the Covid lockdown.

The Ingram-Moore family said in response that they "fundamentally disagree" with the decision, and questioned the commission's motives.

Confirming the news, they said they had been "served an order of disqualification as trustees by the Charity Commission", and would appear on the register of removed persons if they did not appeal by 25 June.

"The disqualification has been imposed without the conclusion of the statutory inquiry into The Captain Tom Foundation," they said.

"The Commission's failure to conclude the inquiry prolongs our deep distress and hinders our ability to move on with our lives, extending the pain and impact on our family and our father/grandfathers' legacy.

"It has been a harrowing and debilitating ordeal that has gone on for over two years.

"We are increasingly concerned that the Charity Commission's process may have evolved into a relentless pursuit, and question whether it is a tactic by the Commission to make our lives more difficult, by suspending us in constant fear and mental anguish.

"The orders of disqualification do not state that Hannah Ingram-Moore or Colin Ingram-Moore have misappropriated or received unauthorised payments from the charity's funds, including public donations."

They reiterated that the couple had "never accessed or made any payments from the charity's bank account" and independent trustees had maintained control since the charity was set up.

"We fundamentally disagree with the conclusions reached by the Charity Commission. Despite our vehement objections to the Disqualification Order, we have made the extremely difficult decision not to pursue an appeal.

"The profound emotional upheaval and financial burden make such a course of action untenable."

They added that the funds raised in April 2020 were given entirely to NHS Charities Together, with all public donations managed by JustGiving.

The sauna and spa being demolished at their home in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire. Credit: ITV News Anglia

It comes after the couple were ordered to take down a £200,000 sauna and spa at their home after losing an appeal against Central Bedfordshire Council.

The Ingram-Moores were given permission by the council to erect a “Captain Tom Foundation Building” in the garden where he raised nearly £39m for NHS charities.

It was believed it would be a community space to store thousands of cards and gifts sent by admirers but the finished building included a sauna and spa.

After Central Bedfordshire Council issued an enforcement notice last July requiring the demolition of the “unauthorised building”, the Planning Inspectorate dismissed the family’s appeal in November 2023.

