Play Brightcove video

Tracy Clark, Connor's mother, spoke to ITV News as the inquest returned its conclusions.

The mother or a Royal Marine recruit who was found dead just weeks into his training says her son was "collectively failed" as his inquest concluded.

Connor Clark, 18, from Norfolk, was just three weeks into his military career when his body was discovered on the railway line beside the Commando Training Centre in Lympstone, Devon, on the morning of 12 June 2021.

An inquest held in Exeter heard that a failure to call a mental health conference may have contributed to his death.

The coroner Philip Spinney said that, when Mr Clark presented himself to sick bay with a wound that he had made worse himself, a referral should have been made as an incident of self-harm.

Mr Spinney said this was a significant failure that probably contributed to his death as he recorded a conclusion of suicide.

In her only television interview, Connor's mum, Tracy Clark told ITV News that her son had wanted to be a marine since he was a teenager.

"He was incredibly excited. Obviously a little bit nervous but really excited and trusted the process," she said.

Connor was only three weeks into his training when he died. Credit: Family photo

An inquest into her son's death at Exeter and Greater Devon Coroner’s Court heard how Mr Clark had gone to the medical centre with a cut to his arm.

"When I found out my son cut himself to get into the medical bay, to get out of training, that broke my heart," Ms Clark said.

"There was protocol. Protocol wasn't followed. He should have been withdrawn from training immediately for deliberate self-harming, as the military called it. And he wasn't.

"Two days later, he got out of the camp. He was known to be missing, from 6am and at 7.20am my son found a train. Nobody looked for him and emergency services weren't called.

"By that time they had a suicide note and they knew he was out over the exterior fence.

"I don't want any one person held responsible. Collectively he was failed. There was no duty of care.

"I grew both my sons with wings to chase their dreams and to have them ruined 18 years of love and growth in just 19 days does break my heart."

Tracy Clark said her son loved the "brotherhood of rugby". Credit: Family picture

Mr Clark spent this childhood playing rugby and nearly £18,000 has been raised in his memory and donated to his club - the Crusaders at Little Melton near Norwich.

"He loved the brotherhood of rugby and there is a brotherhood within the Royal Marines or within the military if you're winning, if you're strong," said Ms Clark.

"I'm just hoping that Connor has changed [something] - that if someone is failing, it's picked up on. It's not just focusing on the strong ones or the ones that were definitely going to make it."

A plaque dedicated to Connor at the club where he played, Crusaders Rugby club at Little Melton in Norfolk Credit: ITV News Anglia

"I am pretty heartbroken at times - but two people can't be lost to suicide. And I will tell anyone and everyone. There is always a plan B.

"There is always someone to talk to. Don't keep it to yourself.

"It's too heartbreaking for those left behind."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know