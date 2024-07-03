A Romanian man jailed over the deaths of 39 people in a lorry trailer in Essex will be deported without paying a penny to his victims' families.

Marius Mihai Draghici, 51, fled the UK after the Vietnamese nationals died in the airtight sealed container as it was being transported by ferry from Belgium to Purfleet in October 2019.

In August 2022, Draghici, who was said to be a "right-hand man" in a long-running people-smuggling ring, was detained in Romania and extradited back to the UK.

Last year, he pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to 39 counts of manslaughter and conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and and was jailed for 12 years and seven months.

The faces of the 39 people who died in the back of the lorry in Grays, Essex

At a confiscation hearing, prosecutor Ben Holt said that Draghici would not be pursued for proceeds of crime.

He told the Old Bailey: "Following an investigation, no assets have been discovered and in any event it is understood Mr Draghici will be deported shortly and therefore no proceedings are to be pursued."

Draghici had joined the hearing by video link from Stocken C prison in the East Midlands.

It is understand that he will serve the remainder of his sentence in Romania following his deportation.

Sentencing last year, Mr Justice Garnham had said Draghici was an "essential cog" in a criminal conspiracy which made "astonishing profits out of the exploitation of people desperate to get to the UK"

In all, 11 men have been convicted of their involvement in the people-smuggling ring.

In addition to Draghici, four other men were jailed for between 13 and 27 years for the manslaughters of the men, women and children.

They are:

Ringleader Gheorghe Nica, 47, of Basildon, Essex,

Haulier boss RonanHughes, 44, of Armagh,

Maurice Robinson, 29, of Craigavon, who found the bodies

Eamonn Harrison, 27, of County Down, who had collected the victims on the continent.

To date, more than £283,000 in ill-gotten gains has been ordered to be paid by defendants as compensation to the victims' families.

