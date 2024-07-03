Police have found a body in the search for a missing husband and father.

Suffolk Police were called to Braziers Wood in the Gainsborough area of Ipswich by a member of the public at 9.25am on Wednesday.

The body is yet to be identified, but it is believed to be of missing 56-year-old Ramaswamy Jayaram, and his family have been informed.

Mr Jayaram, a husband and father, was reported missing on Sunday.

Searches had been taking place in the Ravenswood and Orwell Country Park area after his car was found nearby.

His death is currently being treated as unexplained, said Suffolk Police.

