ITV News Anglia's Ravneet Nandra has been looking at the state of play in Corby and East Northamptonshire ahead of Thursday's 2024 General Election.

Whether you nickname it "Little Scotland" or "steel town", Corby has been a Highland Games-esque political tug of war for years, where the winner requires steely determination.

After winning the seat with a majority of over 10,000 in 2019, the Conservatives are looking to hold on to power in Corby and East Northamptonshire in this week's general election.

However, it has flipped between Labour and Conservative several times since 1997 and after boundary changes Labour only require an 8% swing to win it back again, making it the eighth most marginal Tory seat in the Anglia region.

The constituency map for Corby and East Northamptonshire. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The constituency features rolling green landscapes and medieval villages, but the majority of voters live in Corby.

It has historically been reliant on the steel industry, with Scottish steelworkers migrating to the town in the 1930s, hence its two nicknames.

Corby has been dubbed "Little Scotland" due to the flux of Scottish migrant steelworkers in the 1930s. Credit: ITV News Anglia

That industry has diminished since the Second World War, while the town's street market has seen footfall drop by 50 per cent since the cost of living crisis.

Voters say NHS funding and waiting lists are also a priority, with the nearby Kettering General Hospital undergoing a multimillion pound rebuild - a project which constituents will want to see the next government continue to fund.

The candidates standing in the 2024 General Election in Corby and East Northamptonshire are:

Lee Barron - Labour

Karen Blott - Ind

Lee Forster - Greens

Chris Lofts - Lib Dems

Eddie McDonald - Reform UK

Tom Pursglove - Conservatives

